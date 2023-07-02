Subscribe
Previous / Sainz "struggling to see the positives" from Austrian GP result Next / Russell laments Mercedes’ “substantially worse” pace in Austria
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Norris expected Hamilton to get further F1 track limits penalties in Austrian GP

Lando Norris believes Lewis Hamilton was due to receive more track limits penalties than he did during the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Co-author:
Filip Cleeren

As the track limits saga continued to dominate the Austrian event, eight drivers received track limit penalties, including Hamilton, and the issue is central to a post-race protest launched by Aston Martin.

While Hamilton did get hit with a five-second penalty for exceeding track limits at Turn 10, Norris felt he was due to gain further penalties due to continued transgressions when chasing the Mercedes driver in the first part of the race.

"I was doing a live commentary on every single corner pretty much. And he [Hamilton] only got a five-second penalty. Maybe I should have commented more," Norris told Sky Sports F1. "He did like four strikes in one lap."

Speaking to the written media after the race, Norris went into greater detail, and while he didn't fully blame Hamilton for it, he felt the Mercedes driver was taking risks that could have been punished.

"I didn't feel, I knew [about the track limit transgressions]," Norris said. "If you go wide you get a penalty but somehow he didn't get a penalty so I am a bit confused.

"I was only behind Lewis and I feel for him because in his position he has a car behind, I can't describe what he must be feeling at that point, to him it was the other way around, to stay ahead of a quicker car that has DRS and pushing like this at every single corner.

"You have one little snap, all the wind changes through the corner and you can end up off the track, so the fact you get penalised because of the change of nature in the middle of a corner is a bit of a nasty thing.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"It is just very difficult, easy to understand and of course it makes us look a bit silly from the outside but it is also life, it is the rules and we have to stick to it."

Norris feels even the gravel deterrents at Turn 4 and Turn 6 aren't sufficient due to a small strip of grass between the track and the gravel, meaning drivers can still be at risk of track limit infringements.

While the McLaren driver concedes he doesn't have a solution to mind, he did point out all drivers are capable of avoiding track limits if they took less risk.

"As drivers we want to put gravel there [at Turns 9 and 10] like we have on the exit of Turn 4 and the exit of Turn 6 but even there we get penalised because there is the space of 2cm to be over the white line and still not touch the gravel," he explained.

"We get a penalty even if we do that. For me that is silly, there we should just be able to use the gravel as a limit and if you go on the gravel you've messed up, you make a mistake, you get punished.

"You cannot do that everywhere as MotoGP races here and the reason you cannot do it is because of MotoGP in the last two corners and that is where the majority of people got the track limits.

Read Also:

"It is not up to me to come up with something, it is up to everyone else to stay within the track limits. I'm sure I'd be saying something else if I got a penalty today.

"I backed off a lot more in the last few corners, but everyone can do that. It is difficult and not as easy as saying back off. Especially when you are pushing and trying to stay ahead of cars and race the cars.

"I feel like I am making it sound easier than it is and I don't want to do that but at the same time if you cannot keep it on track then you've got to go slower."

shares
comments

Sainz "struggling to see the positives" from Austrian GP result

Russell laments Mercedes’ “substantially worse” pace in Austria
Haydn Cobb More from
Haydn Cobb
Puig concerned by timeframe needed for Honda MotoGP turnaround

Puig concerned by timeframe needed for Honda MotoGP turnaround

MotoGP

Puig concerned by timeframe needed for Honda MotoGP turnaround Puig concerned by timeframe needed for Honda MotoGP turnaround

Hulkenberg: Canada F1 front row "sweet" but race a “different cup of tea”

Hulkenberg: Canada F1 front row "sweet" but race a “different cup of tea”

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Hulkenberg: Canada F1 front row "sweet" but race a “different cup of tea” Hulkenberg: Canada F1 front row "sweet" but race a “different cup of tea”

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Prime
Prime
FRECA

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Lando Norris More from
Lando Norris
Norris: Rain visibility now one of the biggest safety topics

Norris: Rain visibility now one of the biggest safety topics

Formula 1

Norris: Rain visibility now one of the biggest safety topics Norris: Rain visibility now one of the biggest safety topics

Norris still "almost crashing at every corner" despite McLaren F1 progress

Norris still "almost crashing at every corner" despite McLaren F1 progress

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Norris still "almost crashing at every corner" despite McLaren F1 progress Norris still "almost crashing at every corner" despite McLaren F1 progress

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

McLaren More from
McLaren
FIA rejects McLaren's request to review Norris' Canadian GP penalty

FIA rejects McLaren's request to review Norris' Canadian GP penalty

Formula 1
Canadian GP

FIA rejects McLaren's request to review Norris' Canadian GP penalty FIA rejects McLaren's request to review Norris' Canadian GP penalty

Norris explains why anti-stall kicked in during Austria F1 sprint race

Norris explains why anti-stall kicked in during Austria F1 sprint race

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Norris explains why anti-stall kicked in during Austria F1 sprint race Norris explains why anti-stall kicked in during Austria F1 sprint race

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Latest news

Button "was enjoying" Chicago NASCAR race until pit entry collision

Button "was enjoying" Chicago NASCAR race until pit entry collision

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Button "was enjoying" Chicago NASCAR race until pit entry collision Button "was enjoying" Chicago NASCAR race until pit entry collision

NASCAR explains decision to shorten Chicago Cup race

NASCAR explains decision to shorten Chicago Cup race

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

NASCAR explains decision to shorten Chicago Cup race NASCAR explains decision to shorten Chicago Cup race

Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win

Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win

McLaren unveils throwback chrome F1 livery for British GP

McLaren unveils throwback chrome F1 livery for British GP

F1 Formula 1
British GP

McLaren unveils throwback chrome F1 livery for British GP McLaren unveils throwback chrome F1 livery for British GP

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jonathan Noble

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Tim Wright

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe