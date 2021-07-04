Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce Next / Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso in Austrian GP
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving

By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris believes handing drivers penalty points for minor incidents is "stupid" after edging closer to a race ban following the Austrian Grand Prix.

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving

Norris was given a five-second penalty and two penalty points on his licence for being deemed to have pushed Sergio Perez off the track in the early stages of the Red Bull Ring race.

Those two points take his total up to 10, just two removed from the 12-point threshold which comes with an automatic one-race ban.

Fortunately for Norris, two of those points expire on July 10, meaning he will drop down to eight points ahead of the British Grand Prix in two weeks, a minimum amount he will be on until at least November.

Norris' previous penalty points were awarded for two yellow flag transgressions, and for continuing on track during a red flag at last month's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, instead of pitting.

Norris feels he didn't do anything to get so close to a race ban, saying penalty points should be reserved for errors "which put people in danger" rather than racing incidents.

"My approach of the incident in Baku with the red flag and not boxing when I should have done, I didn't put anyone in harm's way, in fact the opposite and I did everything safely.

"Why should I deserve penalty points for that?," questioned Norris, whose five-second time penalty dropped him from a likely second to a third-place finish.

"Why should I deserve penalty points today for someone going into the gravel? So yeah, nothing I've done is dangerous.

"I feel like maybe in some cases you deserve an on-track penalty because you've done something bad in terms of racing and you just made a mistake, but then you have things that people do every now and then which is purely dangerous.

"So, if you do generally overtake in a yellow flag and do something that's just clearly a rule, that will put people in danger, then I understand penalty points for a driver. And if that adds up, you'll get a race ban.

"But for little things like this it's just stupid, in my opinion. It's not what Formula 1 should be and I would expect and hope that other people would back me up on this kind of opinion."

Read Also:

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who was part of the same press conference as the winner of the Austrian Grand Prix, immediately came to Norris' defence on the issue.

"Let's say, how many [penalty points] do you get, two? So if you would have six of these incidents, I don't think you deserve a ban for what he did today. It's just not correct," he said.

"I mean, I've been there myself, I've been at nine or 10 points myself. It's how it goes.

"But I don't think with the things [Norris] got the penalty points for, let's say you would get to 12, you don't deserve a ban for that.

"I said it before myself I think two years ago, we should look into that."

shares
comments
Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce

Previous article

Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce

Next article

Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso in Austrian GP

Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso in Austrian GP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move

45 min
2
Formula 1

Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce

42 min
3
WEC

Three friends in the Audi R18 e-tron quattro

4
NASCAR Cup

Led by Byron, Hendrick sweeps front row at Road America

1 h
5
Formula 1

Sainz makes maiden Ferrari appearance in Fiorano test

Latest news
Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso in Austrian GP
Formula 1

Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso in Austrian GP

3m
Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving
Formula 1

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving

19m
Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce
Formula 1

Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce

42m
Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move
Formula 1

Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move

45m
Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1

58m
Latest videos
Formula 1: Vettel handed three-place grid penalty for Austrian GP 00:43
Formula 1
8 h

Formula 1: Vettel handed three-place grid penalty for Austrian GP

Starting Grid for the Austrian Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
9 h

Starting Grid for the Austrian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Austrian GP- Verstappen beats Norris to pole, Hamilton fourth .mp4 03:52
Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021

Formula 1: Austrian GP- Verstappen beats Norris to pole, Hamilton fourth .mp4

Formula 1: Hamilton extends Mercedes contract until end of 2023 00:24
Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton extends Mercedes contract until end of 2023

Formula 1: Hamilton says 00:50
Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton says "Small progress" not enough to overcome Red Bull gap

More from
Filip Cleeren
Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc F1 incidents Austrian GP
Formula 1

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc F1 incidents

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of F1 debut in 2023
Video Inside
Formula 1

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of F1 debut in 2023

"Less lazy" AlphaTauri F1 car key to 2021 progress
Formula 1

"Less lazy" AlphaTauri F1 car key to 2021 progress

Lando Norris More from
Lando Norris
Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move Austrian GP
Formula 1

Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move

Norris "took quite a few more risks" to reach Austria front row Austrian GP
Formula 1

Norris "took quite a few more risks" to reach Austria front row

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime
Formula 1

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

Trending Today

Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move

Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce
Formula 1 Formula 1

Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce

Three friends in the Audi R18 e-tron quattro
WEC WEC

Three friends in the Audi R18 e-tron quattro

Led by Byron, Hendrick sweeps front row at Road America
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Led by Byron, Hendrick sweeps front row at Road America

Sainz makes maiden Ferrari appearance in Fiorano test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz makes maiden Ferrari appearance in Fiorano test

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving

McLaren to downsize its iconic F1 motorhome
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren to downsize its iconic F1 motorhome

Mazepin: Haas F1 car weight difference having "big impact"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: Haas F1 car weight difference having "big impact"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The inconvenient truth behind F1's anti-plastic stance Prime

The inconvenient truth behind F1's anti-plastic stance

Single-use plastics have become a pressing environmental issue, and Formula 1 has committed to removing them from the paddock by 2025. But behind these headline initiatives, says STUART CODLING, the commercial rights holder and several teams continue to operate partnerships with some of the world’s largest producers of the raw materials that make these plastic items

Formula 1
8 h
How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams Prime

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams

Formula 1’s budget cap means that even the richest teams now have to juggle what they can afford to spend – to the extent that Mercedes recently had to back out of an important tyre test. MARK GALLAGHER explains how the bean-counters now have to work to the limits of the regulations just like technical directors do

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice Prime

Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice

After a comprehensive defeat to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria last weekend, Mercedes remains wary of taking its promising pace as a guarantee for success. But with lessons learned from the Styrian GP, the Black Arrows squad continues to be poised for another almighty tussle against its familiar foe

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career. He's been comprehensively outscored by his teammate so far, and with each passing race the explanations of his struggles can increasingly be seen as excuses. But while admitting that his on-track performances don’t merit a particularly flattering mark, Ricciardo is convinced that he will make a success of the move

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Prime

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

With competition on the track increasing as the 2021 Formula 1 season intensifies, any possible advantage is being aggressively fought over. This includes off the track, as F1's rules and regulations come under scrutiny which, for multiple reasons, is causing unease up and down the grid

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021
The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Prime

The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2021
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Prime

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

After a bruising Styrian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that while it would limit the development of its W12 Formula 1 car, it was not willing to give up fighting Red Bull for the 2021 title. Although the team's development stream is slowing with a focus on 2022, Mercedes still has lots of options available to keep it in the fight

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2021
Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021

Latest news

Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso in Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso in Austrian GP

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving

Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce
Formula 1 Formula 1

Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce

Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.