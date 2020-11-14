Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Race in
15 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
05 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris feels F1 doing "F2 or F3 car" laptimes in Turkey

shares
comments
Norris feels F1 doing "F2 or F3 car" laptimes in Turkey
By:

Lando Norris says Formula 1 cars have felt no quicker than F2 or F3 machinery in Turkey this weekend, thanks to the low-grip track surface at the Istanbul track.

A recent resurfacing of the circuit had not had time to properly cure ahead of the Turkish Grand Prix and has left F1 drivers struggling for grip in both the dry and wet conditions.

With the cars lapping around eight seconds per lap slower than expected in the dry, Saturday's wet action turned into a battle for teams to get their tyres into the right operating window.

The strange nature of the weekend that has been prompted by the track surface has divided opinion, with some suggesting it has been a farce while others have revelled in the unique challenge the situation has thrown up.

Norris admits he is conflicted about how he feels about it, but says that that the current generation of F1 cars have been not been able to push anywhere near as quick as they should be.

"I think it's been fun because it's different, but it's also not fun because sometimes you just can't do much and you're not really driving the best car and you're not trying to drive the car necessarily the best way," said the Briton, who ended up 11th on the grid.

"A lot of it's just down to the car itself, so it almost is worse than normal running in some ways

"There is a challenge but I think it was not as fun as normal because we're not pushing the limits of a Formula 1 car.

"You feel like you'll almost be able to do the same laptime in a F2 or F3 car, you're going that slowly."

Read Also:

Both Norris and teammate Carlos Sainz endured a frustrating time in qualifying, as their failure to switch their tyres on left them both knocked out in Q2.

Norris reckoned that it would take a post-weekend investigation to get to the bottom of just why McLaren was unable to get more from its tyres like Racing Point could.

"We don't have a clear answer yet, otherwise we would have been probably much quicker than we were," he said.

"So I think we need to sit down and understand, or try to understand, because it's not going to be obvious how we could have got the tyres into a better window or something.

"It's not going to be necessarily just one thing. It can be a combination of things that they still have. It is still a Racing Point, it's a very fast car, and it has got a lot of downforce.

"Maybe they can just do that little bit more to turn the tyres on. But yeah, I don't have an answer. I think we have to study it and then I'll be able to answer with more detail."

Related video

Norris penalised for ignoring yellow flags in Turkey

Previous article

Norris penalised for ignoring yellow flags in Turkey

Next article

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lando Norris
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

2020 F1 Turkish GP Friday practice results: Verstappen dominates
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Turkish GP Friday practice results: Verstappen dominates

Stroll keeps Turkish GP pole after investigation
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll keeps Turkish GP pole after investigation

Norris feels F1 doing "F2 or F3 car" laptimes in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris feels F1 doing "F2 or F3 car" laptimes in Turkey

Leclerc labels Ferrari's wet weather performance a "disaster"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc labels Ferrari's wet weather performance a "disaster"

Hamilton: Turkey qualifying "the least enjoyable" of F1 career
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Turkey qualifying "the least enjoyable" of F1 career

Button: F1 needs Hamilton to have a more challenging teammate
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Button: F1 needs Hamilton to have a more challenging teammate

Latest news

Stroll pole not down to luck, says Racing Point
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll pole not down to luck, says Racing Point

FIA explains crane incident during Q2 in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA explains crane incident during Q2 in Turkey

Wolff: Mercedes must learn from qualifying struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Mercedes must learn from qualifying struggles

Why Stroll kept pole but Norris was penalised in Turkey
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Stroll kept pole but Norris was penalised in Turkey

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

1h
2
Formula 1

2020 F1 Turkish GP Friday practice results: Verstappen dominates

3
Formula 1

Stroll keeps Turkish GP pole after investigation

2h
4
Formula 1

Norris feels F1 doing "F2 or F3 car" laptimes in Turkey

1h
5
Formula 1

Leclerc labels Ferrari's wet weather performance a "disaster"

1h

Latest news

Stroll pole not down to luck, says Racing Point
Formula 1

Stroll pole not down to luck, says Racing Point

FIA explains crane incident during Q2 in Turkey
Formula 1

FIA explains crane incident during Q2 in Turkey

Wolff: Mercedes must learn from qualifying struggles
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes must learn from qualifying struggles

Why Stroll kept pole but Norris was penalised in Turkey
Formula 1

Why Stroll kept pole but Norris was penalised in Turkey

Leclerc labels Ferrari's wet weather performance a "disaster"
Formula 1

Leclerc labels Ferrari's wet weather performance a "disaster"

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Turkish Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
44m

Starting Grid for the Turkish Grand Prix

The newly proposed F1 2023 salary cap explained 05:41
Formula 1
21h

The newly proposed F1 2023 salary cap explained

Turkish GP: Red Bull and AlphaTauri on the Istanbul streets 01:52
Formula 1
Nov 12, 2020

Turkish GP: Red Bull and AlphaTauri on the Istanbul streets

Red Bull: Back in Turkey 02:06
Formula 1
Nov 12, 2020

Red Bull: Back in Turkey

The Genius Ways F1 Cars Illegally Used Weight To Their Advantage 07:59
Formula 1
Nov 11, 2020

The Genius Ways F1 Cars Illegally Used Weight To Their Advantage

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.