Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

Norris full of excitement over “crazy” Qiddiya F1 track ideas

Lando Norris says the new Qiddiya Formula 1 track in Saudi Arabia deserves huge praise for its “crazy” and “cool” ideas.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Qiddiya City track rendering

Qiddiya City track rendering

Qiddiya Media

The latest plans for the new Speed Park Track in Qiddiya City were revealed earlier this week, as the venue offered a closer glimpse of some of its ground-breaking concepts.

This includes a 20-storey high first corner, known as “The Blade”, that will rise and fall by a massive 108 metres as it soars over a music venue.

With Qiddiya set to host the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix once the circuit has been completed, current F1 drivers have been kept up to date with the latest developments – especially with design input having come from GPDA president Alex Wurz.

Speaking about what he made of the plans that he saw this week, Norris said it was great that a track was making such an effort to push things to the extreme.

“I've seen the video and the preview, and it looks pretty crazy,” explained Norris. “It's what Saudi do, so full respect to them for coming up with some crazy things and trying to make it as cool as what it looks.

“You have a lot of places which are nowhere near as lively and as fun. So, if you want people to be attracted to the sport in general, you don't want it just to be a track in the middle of nowhere that no one goes to.”

Qiddiya City track rendering

Qiddiya City track rendering

Photo by: Qiddiya Media

Norris also reckoned that efforts to ensure the Qiddiya complex delivered entertainment were also critical to ensuring the success of the venue.

“You want things that happen in the evening and during the afternoons with shows,” he said. “You want it to be a big event, not just certain race times that we're on track and then everyone goes home and is bored.

“So yeah, compliments to them for coming up with crazy stuff, because I think it's certainly a good thing for everyone.”

Norris’s enthusiasm about the venue was echoed by Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas, who reckoned that the track would deliver a great spectacle.

“What I've seen looks pretty cool, like it's a massive roller coaster,” he said. “I think it's the track actually with the most elevation by far on the calendar. So, yeah, looks exciting.

“Obviously, we still have to wait for quite a few years, but there's been definitely good people behind the project in terms of the track design and all that. It looks almost like a video game, but for real life.”

Qiddiya thinks that when it is finished, it could set a new benchmark for F1 venues.

Abdullah Aldawood, Managing Director of Qiddiya Investment Company, said earlier this week: “It's not just a venue; it's the culmination of our efforts to position Qiddiya City at the centre of global motorsport.

“Our vision for the track extends beyond the thrill of racing – spectators will get to witness one of the most elevated and immersive race experiences in the world, reinventing the sport as we know it."

