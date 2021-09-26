Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in Russian GP Next / Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Russian F1 GP
Formula 1 / Russian GP News

Norris gets F1 reprimand for pitlane entry incident in Sochi

By:

Lando Norris has kept seventh place in Sunday's Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix after only receiving a reprimand for cutting pit entry during the late downpour.

Norris gets F1 reprimand for pitlane entry incident in Sochi

Norris was closing in on a maiden grand prix victory after controlling proceedings from pole position before a late rain shower turned the race on its head.

Norris opted to stay out on slicks while the majority of other drivers came in for intermediates, only for the decision to backfire as the rain grew heavier.

The McLaren driver was eventually able to pit at the end of lap 51 - two laps after eventual race winner Lewis Hamilton - but was shown on the TV feed cutting across the white line as he hauled his car into the pits.

The stewards noted the incident, and confirmed they would be investigating after the race, issuing a summons for Norris to meet them at 1745 local time in Sochi.

Cutting the white line at pit entry typically warrants a five-second time penalty, as seen in Austria earlier this year with Yuki Tsunoda.

But the stewards only opted to give Norris a reprimand for the incident, accounting for the fact that he had slowed his pace considerably to try and make it into the pits, and that cutting the line was not intentional.

"The stewards took into account that on the previous lap the driver of Car 4 had passed through Turn 17 (adjacent to the Pit Entry) at a relatively high speed, without loss of control," the stewards' bulletin reads.

"During the ensuing lap, the conditions deteriorated rapidly and were varied in different parts of the circuit. The driver slowed considerably on entering the Pit Entry, with his speed approximately half of his normal pit entry speed, but still lost control and slid across the painted area between the Pit Entry and the track.

"Although obviously the driver chose to remain out on the track on hard compound slick tyres when others chose to change to Intermediates, and therefore sought to gain an advantage in retaining his race position, we do not consider that the crossing of the painted area was intentional or predictable in the circumstances."

It marks Norris's first driving reprimand of the season, but means the McLaren driver does not lose any more positions after his heartbreaking defeat to Hamilton in the late rain shower.

Read Also:

shares
comments
Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in Russian GP

Previous article

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in Russian GP

Next article

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Russian F1 GP

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Russian F1 GP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris gets F1 reprimand for pitlane entry incident in Sochi

46 min
2
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Russian F1 GP

30 min
3
Formula 1

Norris summoned as McLaren F1 takes blame for tyre call

1 h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes "adamant" to pit after Hamilton ignored first F1 call

1 h
5
Formula 1

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change

9 h
Latest news
Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Russian F1 GP
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Russian F1 GP

30m
Norris gets F1 reprimand for pitlane entry incident in Sochi
Formula 1

Norris gets F1 reprimand for pitlane entry incident in Sochi

46m
Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in Russian GP
Formula 1

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in Russian GP

57m
Mercedes "adamant" to pit after Hamilton ignored first F1 call
Formula 1

Mercedes "adamant" to pit after Hamilton ignored first F1 call

1 h
Lewis Hamilton's 100 wins – 2008 British GP, 2020 Turkish GP and more
Video Inside
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton's 100 wins – 2008 British GP, 2020 Turkish GP and more

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Hamilton says Norris would have been tough to beat without late rain 01:02
Formula 1
43m

Formula 1: Hamilton says Norris would have been tough to beat without late rain

Formula 1: Norris said he was “devastated 00:46
Formula 1
49m

Formula 1: Norris said he was “devastated" to lose Sochi win after making wrong tyre call

Formula 1: Hamilton scores 100th win in crazy, rain-hit race 01:06
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Hamilton scores 100th win in crazy, rain-hit race

Formula 1: Russell aiming for Russia podium with 00:31
Formula 1
Sep 25, 2021

Formula 1: Russell aiming for Russia podium with "slippery" Williams

Formula 1: Hamilton feels 00:45
Formula 1
Sep 25, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi qualifying

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Mercedes "adamant" to pit after Hamilton ignored first F1 call Russian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes "adamant" to pit after Hamilton ignored first F1 call

Verstappen hopes set-up changes aid fightback in Russian GP Russian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen hopes set-up changes aid fightback in Russian GP

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Lando Norris More from
Lando Norris
Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after making wrong tyre call Russian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after making wrong tyre call

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime
Formula 1

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

Trending Today

Norris gets F1 reprimand for pitlane entry incident in Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris gets F1 reprimand for pitlane entry incident in Sochi

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Russian F1 GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Russian F1 GP

Norris summoned as McLaren F1 takes blame for tyre call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris summoned as McLaren F1 takes blame for tyre call

Mercedes "adamant" to pit after Hamilton ignored first F1 call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes "adamant" to pit after Hamilton ignored first F1 call

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change

What channel is IndyCar on? Long Beach start time, TV, and more
IndyCar IndyCar

What channel is IndyCar on? Long Beach start time, TV, and more

Sochi F2: Heavy rain postpones morning sprint race
FIA F2 FIA F2

Sochi F2: Heavy rain postpones morning sprint race

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in Russian GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces Prime

Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces

At the Italian Grand Prix Daniel Ricciardo turned around a troubled F1 season and, in F2, Oscar Piastri demonstrated once again that he is a potential star of the future. BEN EDWARDS weighs up the prospects of F1 having two Australian stars

Formula 1
7 h
The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Prime

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Michael Schumacher is the latest sporting superstar to get the ‘Netflix treatment’, with a special documentary film airing on the US streaming giant’s platform this month. DAMIEN SMITH has the inside track on how the filmmakers gained access to tell the human story behind one of Formula 1’s most publicity-shy champions - while the man himself, for obvious reasons, is in absentia… 

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2021
Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery Prime

Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery

For the second race in a row, Mercedes has ended the first day of track action on top. It’s in a commanding position at the Russian Grand Prix once again – this time largely thanks to Max Verstappen’s upcoming engine-change grid penalty. But there’s plenty to suggest all hope is not lost for the championship leader at Sochi...

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2021
Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1 Prime

Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1

OPINION: With its days apparently numbered, the MGU-H looks set to be dropped from Formula 1’s future engine rules in order to entice new manufacturers in. While it may appear a change of direction, the benefits for teams and fans could make the decision a worthwhile call

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2021
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Prime

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. Damien Smith brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1.

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Prime

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

OPINION: Formula 1 reconvenes for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks after the latest blow in ‘Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton’. While the Silverstone and Monza incidents were controversial, they thankfully lacked one element that so far separates the 2021 title fight from the worst examples of ugly championship battles

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus Prime

How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Prime

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2021

Latest news

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Russian F1 GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Russian F1 GP

Norris gets F1 reprimand for pitlane entry incident in Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris gets F1 reprimand for pitlane entry incident in Sochi

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in Russian GP

Mercedes "adamant" to pit after Hamilton ignored first F1 call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes "adamant" to pit after Hamilton ignored first F1 call

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.