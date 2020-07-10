Norris handed grid penalty for yellow flag incident

The Englishman was investigated for overtaking the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly after Nicholas Latifi triggered yellows when his Williams stopped on track.

Norris has also received the standard two penalty points - his first for the current 12-month period.

The FIA noted: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 4 (Lando Norris) and the team representative and have reviewed video evidence.

“On-board footage clearly shows that driver of Car 4 passed Car 10 while yellow light panels were clearly visible and yellow flags were shown.”

The reference to onboard footage is intriguing given that when Lewis Hamilton was investigated for speeding under yellows last week none was available at the initial hearing.

He escaped sanction but later 360-degree camera footage emerged via the F1 twitter feed, and Hamilton was given a penalty.