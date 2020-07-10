Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
139 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Styrian GP / Breaking news

Norris handed grid penalty for yellow flag incident

shares
comments
Norris handed grid penalty for yellow flag incident
By:
Jul 10, 2020, 12:44 PM

Lando Norris has been given a three-place grid penalty for the Styrian Grand Prix for ignoring yellow flags during Friday morning's opening free practice session.

The Englishman was investigated for overtaking the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly after Nicholas Latifi triggered yellows when his Williams stopped on track.

Norris has also received the standard two penalty points - his first for the current 12-month period.

The FIA noted: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 4 (Lando Norris) and the team representative and have reviewed video evidence.

“On-board footage clearly shows that driver of Car 4 passed Car 10 while yellow light panels were clearly visible and yellow flags were shown.”

The reference to onboard footage is intriguing given that when Lewis Hamilton was investigated for speeding under yellows last week none was available at the initial hearing.

He escaped sanction but later 360-degree camera footage emerged via the F1 twitter feed, and Hamilton was given a penalty.

Next article
Russian GP working on "meticulous" plan to allow F1 fans

Previous article

Russian GP working on "meticulous" plan to allow F1 fans

Next article

Williams explains Toto Wolff’s shareholding in F1 team

Williams explains Toto Wolff’s shareholding in F1 team

Trending Today

Horner gives "definite no" to Vettel return to Red Bull
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Horner gives "definite no" to Vettel return to Red Bull

Audi could extend DTM stay with GT3 formula
DTM / DTM
2h

Audi could extend DTM stay with GT3 formula

Supersport champion quits team over "serious breaches"
Other bike / Other bike
1h

Supersport champion quits team over "serious breaches"

Preparing million dollar Supercars in a barn
Video Inside
Supercars / Supercars

Preparing million dollar Supercars in a barn

Vettel would go back to Red Bull if offered F1 deal
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Vettel would go back to Red Bull if offered F1 deal

Russian GP working on "meticulous" plan to allow F1 fans
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Russian GP working on "meticulous" plan to allow F1 fans

Live: Follow Styrian Grand Prix practice as it happens
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Live: Follow Styrian Grand Prix practice as it happens

Gallery: F1 teams that became defunct in the last 25 years
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Gallery: F1 teams that became defunct in the last 25 years

Latest news

Racing Point has "no space" for Vettel for 2021
Formula 1 / Formula 1
40m

Racing Point has "no space" for Vettel for 2021

Williams explains Toto Wolff’s shareholding in F1 team
Formula 1 / Formula 1
48m

Williams explains Toto Wolff’s shareholding in F1 team

Norris handed grid penalty for yellow flag incident
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Norris handed grid penalty for yellow flag incident

Russian GP working on "meticulous" plan to allow F1 fans
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Russian GP working on "meticulous" plan to allow F1 fans

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Styrian GP
Drivers Lando Norris
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner gives "definite no" to Vettel return to Red Bull

3h
2
DTM

Audi could extend DTM stay with GT3 formula

2h
3
Other bike

Supersport champion quits team over "serious breaches"

1h
4
Supercars

Preparing million dollar Supercars in a barn

5
Formula 1

Vettel would go back to Red Bull if offered F1 deal

Latest videos

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria 06:18
Formula 1

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021 06:21
Formula 1

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021

Styrian GP Reverse Grid 01:06
Formula 1

Styrian GP Reverse Grid

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos 03:12
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers

Latest news

Racing Point has "no space" for Vettel for 2021
Formula 1

Racing Point has "no space" for Vettel for 2021

Williams explains Toto Wolff’s shareholding in F1 team
Formula 1

Williams explains Toto Wolff’s shareholding in F1 team

Norris handed grid penalty for yellow flag incident
Formula 1

Norris handed grid penalty for yellow flag incident

Russian GP working on "meticulous" plan to allow F1 fans
Formula 1

Russian GP working on "meticulous" plan to allow F1 fans

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.