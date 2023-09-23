Norris: Hard to beat Verstappen unless Piastri emulates Senna/Prost in Japan F1 race
Lando Norris joked McLaren has little chance of beating Japanese Grand Prix polesitter Max Verstappen unless Oscar Piastri reenacts Ayrton Senna's Formula 1 clash with Alain Prost into Turn 1.
The Briton was beaten to the front row of the grid by rookie team-mate Piastri by a scant 0.035s, although Max Verstappen's advantage over the Australian spanned over half a second en route to pole position.
Norris explained that McLaren would "try" to take the fight to Verstappen, but deadpanned that there was not a lot that the team could do unless Piastri resorted to more nefarious tactics to open the path ahead.
He cited the infamous 1990 clash between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost at the same venue, in which Senna refused to yield the inside line while behind Prost at the start which caused a first-corner collision that secured the Brazilian the world title.
"We're going to try [to beat Verstappen], but if he's leading by Turn 2, there's not a lot you can really do," Norris said.
"If you want to emulate Senna ['s move on Prost], Oscar, into Turn 1 and do that happily, it would be lovely for me!
"We'll try, I think our race pace is decent, it's definitely not going to be as good as the Red Bull, but we'll do our best."
Piastri added that McLaren would be aiming to provide a similar challenge at the start as it managed at the British Grand Prix, where Norris snatched the lead in the first corner and led for a handful of laps.
The rookie had also challenged Verstappen into the opening corner in that race, but cited that a repeat may be more tricky.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
"I mean, we tried our best in Silverstone so we'll try and do the same thing, but obviously it's going to be difficult," he explained.
"I think it's going to be a very difficult race tomorrow as well, very different to Silverstone in that regard. It could be a lot more open."
In a more serious assessment of McLaren's fortunes in Sunday's race, Norris explained that Mercedes may yet offer a challenge owing to its greater performance in the races relative to qualifying, but that McLaren had been strong in its practice simulations.
He felt that the expected high degradation in the race meant there would be plenty of strategy options, citing that the undercut may be powerful.
"I think from the knowledge of our general pace and competitor pace, Mercedes are always very strong on a Sunday. But I think we've been strong all weekend from quali runs and also high fuel runs," he said.
"We're hoping for probably an easy race, but it's never going to be an easy race around here. Just with undercut power and things like that, I'm sure there's going to be a lot going on."
Leclerc stunned by "crazy" gap to Verstappen in Japan F1 qualifying
Sainz: No regrets after U-turn on failed Ferrari F1 car set-up gamble
McLaren: Car progress best way to stop F1 rivals poaching Norris
McLaren: Car progress best way to stop F1 rivals poaching Norris McLaren: Car progress best way to stop F1 rivals poaching Norris
Red Bull's F1 rivals expect it to bounce back immediately in Japan
Red Bull's F1 rivals expect it to bounce back immediately in Japan Red Bull's F1 rivals expect it to bounce back immediately in Japan
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
Verstappen explains "tight" McLaren battle into F1 Japanese GP first corner
Verstappen explains "tight" McLaren battle into F1 Japanese GP first corner Verstappen explains "tight" McLaren battle into F1 Japanese GP first corner
Norris says McLaren "not miles away" from Verstappen after P2 in Japan
Norris says McLaren "not miles away" from Verstappen after P2 in Japan Norris says McLaren "not miles away" from Verstappen after P2 in Japan
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
Latest news
Newgarden cherishes "very special" trek to Borg-Warner sculpturer's shop
Newgarden cherishes "very special" trek to Borg-Warner sculpturer's shop Newgarden cherishes "very special" trek to Borg-Warner sculpturer's shop
Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed
Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed
What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend?
What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend? What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend?
India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second
India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second
Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out
Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out
How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation
How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation
Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge
Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak
The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.