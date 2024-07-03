Norris: I wouldn’t change what I did in Verstappen F1 collision
After reviewing his collision with Max Verstappen in F1’s Austrian GP, Lando Norris says he would not do things any different in how he went racing
Lando Norris says he would not change what he did in Formula 1’s Austrian Grand Prix, despite his race ending in a collision with Max Verstappen.
The British driver was involved in a frenetic battle for the race lead with Verstappen's Red Bull when they came to blows on lap 64.
Verstappen squeezed Norris on the entry to Turn 3 and they made contract – with both picking up punctures and needing to return to the pits as a result.
While Verstappen was able to continue, and was later given a 10-second penalty for having caused the collision, McLaren driver Norris had to retire due to the subsequent damage his flailing tyre had caused.
Although Norris’s race ended in disappointment, he told the Chris Moyles Show on Radio X on Wednesday that he feels he did the right thing and has no regrets about taking the fight to Verstappen.
“I reviewed everything, we’ve gone over stuff, and let’s say I won’t really change what I did,” he said.
“I was fighting, and that’s what we want – we want to fight!
“We don’t want to complain, we don’t want things to end like they did, both from my Max’s side and from my side. So, that’s life sometimes.
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, retires in the pits after contact with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, whilst battling for the lead
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
“We’re fighting, we both want to win, and we’re going to push it to the limits – some slightly more than others.
“At the same time, I’m excited. We’re going to have more fights together, and I look forward to those times.”
While opinion between fans is divided about who was to blame for the incident, Norris acknowledged that in the heat of wheel-to-wheel competition it can be difficult sometimes to be pinpoint sure of where your car is.
“It’s tough,” he said. “It’s a lot harder to do some things when you’re behind the wheel.
“It’s never as easy as saying, ‘Why did you do that? Why didn’t you do this?’ Because when you’re in the car and you’re making these decisions…”
He added: “It’s so hard to be as accurate as what it looks like on TV. So when it is those two centimetres that it should be or stuff like that, it’s almost impossible to judge.
“But that’s what it is, that’s the competition we’re against, and we love it. We want to go out and race hard and we want it to be easy, because we just want to win.
“But at the same time, it puts a smile on our face when we can have that competition in a race, and I think it’s good for everyone watching.”
Watch: What it Takes to be an F1 World Champion - Exclusive Interview with Damon Hill
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Norris: Will "lose respect" for Verstappen if he ducks blame for Austria F1 clash
Stella: Verstappen/Norris Austrian GP clash caused by unpunished 2021 F1 moves
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona
Latest news
Japanese NASCAR Euro driver Kenko Miura to make Xfinity debut at Chicago
Exclusive: Rossi opens up over Arrow McLaren split and future landing spot
Chastain wants “another crack” at NASCAR street race star SVG in Chicago
MotoGP German Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch and more
Prime
When Stirling Moss’s Silverstone near-miss launched him to F1 stardom
The F1 compromises required to nail a perfect Silverstone set-up
If Sainz joins Alpine, who is Williams' best F1 option for 2025?
The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments