Formula 1 United States GP
Norris issues brutal warning to McLaren: “One of the hardest cars I’ve ever had to drive”
Despite securing poles and commanding wins earlier this season, Lando Norris admits his McLaren was a total nightmare to handle on track
Rahaan Mazumder
Published: Oct 23, 2026, 5:56 PM
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Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images
Motorsport Papaya
For McLaren fans. Papaya news from Woking, with the latest on the drivers, the car, team strategy and every race weekend.
When a Formula 1 driver strings together a streak of pole positions and commanding race victories, the natural assumption is that their car is perfectly dialled in and driving like it's on rails. But Lando Norris is completely shattering that illusion for McLaren fans as the grid prepares for the United States Grand Prix.
Despite an incredibly strong run over the summer that saw him consistently topping the timing sheets, Norris recently confessed that the raw speed of his papaya machinery actually masked a deeply flawed and unpredictable chassis.
McLaren's illusion of speed
During his media availability in Austin, Norris pulled back the curtain on just how demanding the car has been behind the wheel. While he looked comfortable pulling away from the pack at tracks such as Zandvoort, the reality inside the cockpit was a completely different story.
"So you know it wasn't like we were just winning everything and it was easy; the car was probably one of the hardest cars I've ever had to drive," Norris explained. "But I was putting things together, and I was driving well, and I could get away with it, but this isn't a car that you can win a championship with."
Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
The extremely narrow operating window meant that securing track position required near-superhuman efforts on Saturdays, leaving absolutely no margin for error during Q3.
"I mean that's just a quicker car, but I think next year we're not going to win the championship if we just have a car that was as quick as it," the reigning champ said, noting the razor-thin margins required to put a lap together. "This was a car that to put a qualifying lap together was almost impossible, and to be as quick as we were was almost impossible. I mean, I was on pole three times by, I don't know what, two hundredths of a second or something, or not even on pole."
The ultimatum for next season
While Norris remains optimistic about stealing another victory before the current 2026 campaign concludes, he issued a stark warning to the engineering department back in Woking regarding their development path for next season. Raw downforce numbers in the wind tunnel will mean absolutely nothing if the drivers cannot trust the car at the limit.
"So I still believe a win is possible this year; we just need a car that is quicker now if we want to just have a win," he stated. "But into next year we need a car that's a lot more derivable, easier to drive, because you simply cannot win a championship with how difficult the car is to drive at the minute."
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Logan Riely / Getty Images
Wrestling a notoriously difficult and unpredictable car is the absolute last thing Norris needs this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas, a track that is already physically battering the entire grid.
Several drivers have heavily criticised the severe bumps and uneven asphalt in Austin. Norris recently revealed to reporters that the violent vertical loads have forced him to take headache tablets just to cope with the impacts against his headrest. When you combine an inherently tricky, knife-edge chassis with a bone-rattling circuit, McLaren is facing a highly punishing physical and technical challenge in Texas.
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