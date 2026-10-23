Formula 1 United States GP

Norris issues brutal warning to McLaren: “One of the hardest cars I’ve ever had to drive”

Despite securing poles and commanding wins earlier this season, Lando Norris admits his McLaren was a total nightmare to handle on track

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Oct 23, 2026, 5:56 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images





Motorsport Papaya



For McLaren fans. Papaya news from Woking, with the latest on the drivers, the car, team strategy and every race weekend.

When a Formula 1 driver strings together a streak of pole positions and commanding race victories, the natural assumption is that their car is perfectly dialled in and driving like it's on rails. But Lando Norris is completely shattering that illusion for McLaren fans as the grid prepares for the United States Grand Prix.

Despite an incredibly strong run over the summer that saw him consistently topping the timing sheets, Norris recently confessed that the raw speed of his papaya machinery actually masked a deeply flawed and unpredictable chassis.

McLaren's illusion of speed

During his media availability in Austin, Norris pulled back the curtain on just how demanding the car has been behind the wheel. While he looked comfortable pulling away from the pack at tracks such as Zandvoort, the reality inside the cockpit was a completely different story.

"So you know it wasn't like we were just winning everything and it was easy; the car was probably one of the hardest cars I've ever had to drive," Norris explained. "But I was putting things together, and I was driving well, and I could get away with it, but this isn't a car that you can win a championship with."

Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

The extremely narrow operating window meant that securing track position required near-superhuman efforts on Saturdays, leaving absolutely no margin for error during Q3.

"I mean that's just a quicker car, but I think next year we're not going to win the championship if we just have a car that was as quick as it," the reigning champ said, noting the razor-thin margins required to put a lap together. "This was a car that to put a qualifying lap together was almost impossible, and to be as quick as we were was almost impossible. I mean, I was on pole three times by, I don't know what, two hundredths of a second or something, or not even on pole."

The ultimatum for next season

While Norris remains optimistic about stealing another victory before the current 2026 campaign concludes, he issued a stark warning to the engineering department back in Woking regarding their development path for next season. Raw downforce numbers in the wind tunnel will mean absolutely nothing if the drivers cannot trust the car at the limit.

"So I still believe a win is possible this year; we just need a car that is quicker now if we want to just have a win," he stated. "But into next year we need a car that's a lot more derivable, easier to drive, because you simply cannot win a championship with how difficult the car is to drive at the minute."

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Logan Riely / Getty Images

Wrestling a notoriously difficult and unpredictable car is the absolute last thing Norris needs this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas, a track that is already physically battering the entire grid.

Several drivers have heavily criticised the severe bumps and uneven asphalt in Austin. Norris recently revealed to reporters that the violent vertical loads have forced him to take headache tablets just to cope with the impacts against his headrest. When you combine an inherently tricky, knife-edge chassis with a bone-rattling circuit, McLaren is facing a highly punishing physical and technical challenge in Texas.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article George Russell reveals he lost sleep over his own driving, not the F1 championship

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Rahaan Mazumder





George Russell reveals he lost sleep over his own driving, not the F1 championship



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



8 min



George Russell reveals he lost sleep over his own driving, not the F1 championship





Christian Horner clears air on “dream job” Ferrari rumours and sets return terms



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Christian Horner clears air on “dream job” Ferrari rumours and sets return terms





Christian Horner “wasn’t given a reason” for his “painful” Red Bull exit after Dietrich Mateschitz’s death



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Christian Horner “wasn’t given a reason” for his “painful” Red Bull exit after Dietrich Mateschitz’s death

More from

Lando Norris





McLaren held fresh talks after Singapore GP clash as Lando Norris promises to "make better decisions"



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



McLaren held fresh talks after Singapore GP clash as Lando Norris promises to "make better decisions"





Why McLaren cannot fix its F1 car handling until 2027



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Why McLaren cannot fix its F1 car handling until 2027





F1 doesn't need to change its VSC rules despite Lando Norris' Spain loss



Formula 1



Spanish GP



F1 doesn't need to change its VSC rules despite Lando Norris' Spain loss

More from

McLaren





The figures that show Mercedes has lost its supremacy in F1 2026



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



The figures that show Mercedes has lost its supremacy in F1 2026





Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40



Formula 1



Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40





McLaren to use final 2026 developments to test 2027 F1 car concepts



Formula 1



Formula 1



McLaren to use final 2026 developments to test 2027 F1 car concepts

Latest news





George Russell reveals he lost sleep over his own driving, not the F1 championship



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



United States GP



8 min



George Russell reveals he lost sleep over his own driving, not the F1 championship





F1 United States GP live commentary and updates - Ferrari sets early pace in FP1



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



United States GP



54 min



F1 United States GP live commentary and updates - Ferrari sets early pace in FP1





Max Papis announces departure as IndyCar chief steward



IndyCar



Indy IndyCar 1 h



Max Papis announces departure as IndyCar chief steward





Lamborghini Super Trofeo | Asia Race 2: Victory for Li/Sherlock, but Tregurtha crowned champion over Sceats/Wisniewski



Lamborghini Super Trofeo



LBST Lamborghini Super Trofeo



World Finals - Monza 2026



2 h



Lamborghini Super Trofeo | Asia Race 2: Victory for Li/Sherlock, but Tregurtha crowned champion over Sceats/Wisniewski

Feature

Discover prime content





Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time



Formula 1



United States GP



By Ronald Vording



Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time





Mission control: Inside the FIA and F1's latest answer to football's VAR



Formula 1



United States GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Mission control: Inside the FIA and F1's latest answer to football's VAR





How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect



Formula 1



United States GP



By Filip Cleeren



How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect





Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40



Formula 1



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe