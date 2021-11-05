Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mexican GP: The latest F1 technical images on display Next / Archive: When Davidson was "too successful" to land an F1 seat
Formula 1 / Mexican GP News

Norris: McLaren F1 fight with Ferrari getting 'tense'

By:

Lando Norris has admitted the fight with Ferrari for Formula 1’s best-of-the-rest slot behind Mercedes and Red Bull is getting ‘tense’.

Norris: McLaren F1 fight with Ferrari getting 'tense'

With five races remaining, there is just 3.5 points separating the two teams in their fight for third place in the constructors' championship.

But with Ferrari having made good performance gains in recent races following the introduction of an upgraded engine, McLaren knows that it is facing a big challenge to hold on to its position.

Norris insists that McLaren is not downbeat about its prospects, but is well aware of just how difficult a task it faces now in ensuring it delivers what is needed to hold on.

"We are motivated, we're working hard but I think it's tough," he said ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix.

"It's hard to know where you're going to be every weekend because it's always generally been very close, even since the beginning of the season.

"It's not like we've run away with it at any point. It's been close since the beginning of the season, but it's tense. We're working hard, everyone back in the factory is working hard to try and find these last little things we need for the rest of the season.

"But Ferrari are strong, you've got to give it to them. They've come on very strong in the second half of the season and especially the last few weekends. So we're putting up a fight, and we can definitely bring it to them to the end. That's the plan."

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Norris says the varying strengths of the two cars – with McLaren better in high-speed corners while Ferrari excels in the slower-speed stuff – has kept things close between the two squads all season.

But he is under no illusions that Ferrari's prospects have been boosted by the power boost from its engine, which had been a weakness previously.

Read Also:

"Sometimes different parts of the track will suit us and different parts of the track suit them, and I think that's why we are always quite evenly matched," added Norris.

"Then you have some tracks which are just more suited to Ferrari, like Baku was with the slow speed or Monaco as well.

"So I think we both have quite evidently our strengths and weaknesses. Of course Ferrari, one of their weaknesses is now not so much a weakness as well. So yeah, it's tough. But it's exciting and we'll keep working hard."

shares
comments

Related video

Mexican GP: The latest F1 technical images on display
Previous article

Mexican GP: The latest F1 technical images on display
Next article

Archive: When Davidson was "too successful" to land an F1 seat

Archive: When Davidson was "too successful" to land an F1 seat
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
What is behind Red Bull’s rear wing troubles
Formula 1

What is behind Red Bull’s rear wing troubles

Photo concern prompts FIA presidential election warning
Video Inside
General

Photo concern prompts FIA presidential election warning

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future Prime
Formula 1

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future

Latest news

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
2 h
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Prime

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Motorsport.com was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future Prime

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future

Feedback to Formula 1's introduction of sprint races in the echo chamber of social media has largely been lukewarm to negative. But that won't stop F1 bosses pressing on with its plans, with Ross Brawn hoping that it can continue to attract a younger demographic without switching off F1's hardcore base

Formula 1
Nov 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.