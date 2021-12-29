Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / How Norris became more than just McLaren's leader in F1 2021 Next / Ferrari: Sainz and Leclerc will have equal status in F1 2022
Formula 1 News

Norris: McLaren and Ferrari fight helped both for future F1 title bids

By:

Lando Norris is confident McLaren and Ferrari’s fight for third in this year’s Formula 1 constructors’ championship has helped both teams prepare for potential future title challenges.

Norris: McLaren and Ferrari fight helped both for future F1 title bids

While Mercedes and Red Bull comfortably finished first and second in this year’s standings, McLaren and Ferrari both made considerable steps forward to cut the gap to the front of the field.

McLaren scored a 1-2 finish at Monza, while Ferrari picked up five podiums and two poles across the year as the fight for third in the constructors’ went to the final race of the season.

A strong end to the year ultimately gave Ferrari P3 by 47.5 points in the final standings, but both teams felt the fight had helped sharpen them for potential future battle further up the grid.

“I would say it has helped quite a bit,” said McLaren driver Norris when asked by Motorsport.com about the benefits of the battle against Ferrari.

“Just being with that mentality, them keeping us on our toes, keeping us pushing, trying to find these smallest bits of lap time.

“It is easy at times to get complacent and take your mind off of it, especially if you are on your own, the third-quickest car with nobody ahead or behind you.

“There are ways to fall into that trap, so I think it has been good for us. The same for them - not an easy year for them, so I think it has benefitted both of us.”

Lando Norris, McLaren, gives a thumbs up after securing third on the grid

Lando Norris, McLaren, gives a thumbs up after securing third on the grid

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Norris said he believed McLaren had enjoyed a “much better season” despite slipping from third to fourth in the teams’ standings. McLaren scored 275 points this season, compared to 202 in 2020.

“I would say it has been a tough season and I still believe we’ve had a much better season than we did last year,” said Norris.

“We are closer to the front, and the gap to the rest is also much bigger, apart from Ferrari. It has still been a very good season, and not just in terms of results and points, but also how we worked together as a team and how we maximised things.

“I think we are in a better position for next year when we are going to racing them more often and hopefully the guys at the front more often too.”

Read Also:

Both McLaren and Ferrari are hoping to take advantage of the incoming overhaul of the technical regulations in 2022 to take another step forward that would allow them to challenge the front-running teams.

Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies agreed that the fight with McLaren had helped the team work on its operations and race executions, calling it “our world championship for this year”.

“We really focused on how we can use this year to become sharper and to develop as a race team and to develop our tools and so on,” Mekies said.

“It’s a very good team to fight against. They’ve had some fantastic moments, they won Monza, they could have won Sochi. They are very, very competitive. They are also in a very good dynamic themselves.

“So it was a good challenge. And yes, it’s a challenge where you need to make fewer mistakes than them. You need to put more of these small details together if you want to beat them.

“It is ultimately the same thing that is happening for the top two positions. It’s the same dynamic. The points loss costs you the same, and therefore, it was a good, it is a good training for that for the team.”

shares
comments

Related video

How Norris became more than just McLaren's leader in F1 2021
Previous article

How Norris became more than just McLaren's leader in F1 2021
Next article

Ferrari: Sainz and Leclerc will have equal status in F1 2022

Ferrari: Sainz and Leclerc will have equal status in F1 2022
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Ferrari: Leclerc and Sainz "as good as it gets" as teammates
Formula 1

Ferrari: Leclerc and Sainz "as good as it gets" as teammates

‘We got quite crazy with it’: Inside Formula 1’s driver chess club
Formula 1

‘We got quite crazy with it’: Inside Formula 1’s driver chess club

The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery Prime
Formula 1

The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery

Lando Norris More from
Lando Norris
Norris "a bit nervous" about F1 start behind Verstappen and Hamilton Abu Dhabi GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Norris "a bit nervous" about F1 start behind Verstappen and Hamilton

Norris: "Stupid" red flag F1 tyre change rules must be changed Saudi Arabia GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Norris: "Stupid" red flag F1 tyre change rules must be changed

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Prime
Formula 1

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

McLaren More from
McLaren
McLaren: Getting to grips with Mercedes engine key ahead of new F1 rules
Formula 1

McLaren: Getting to grips with Mercedes engine key ahead of new F1 rules

McLaren trials LED wheel cover lights in F1 post-season testing Abu Dhabi November testing
Formula 1

McLaren trials LED wheel cover lights in F1 post-season testing

How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch Prime
Formula 1

How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch

Latest news

Ferrari: Sainz and Leclerc will have equal status in F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Sainz and Leclerc will have equal status in F1 2022

Norris: McLaren and Ferrari fight helped both for future F1 title bids
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: McLaren and Ferrari fight helped both for future F1 title bids

How Norris became more than just McLaren's leader in F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Norris became more than just McLaren's leader in F1 2021

Vettel: Schumacher did "incredible job" with poor Haas F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Schumacher did "incredible job" with poor Haas F1 car

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Norris became more than just McLaren's leader in F1 2021 Prime

How Norris became more than just McLaren's leader in F1 2021

Already a rising star, Lando Norris stepped up another gear in 2021 to become one of Formula 1’s leading drivers. Becoming a regular podium finisher and taking his first pole, only the maiden win that escaped him in Sochi remains for the McLaren man, who recently sat down with Motorsport.com to dissect his third season in F1

Formula 1
17 h
Why Giovinazzi can be "happy" despite losing his Alfa F1 drive Prime

Why Giovinazzi can be "happy" despite losing his Alfa F1 drive

Antonio Giovinazzi's Formula 1 career has reached a crossroads as the Italian heads out of the Alfa Romeo exit door for Formula E. While disappointed to have lost his drive to Guanyu Zhou after what he believes was his best of the three years he spent with the team, he's mostly glad to have reached the hallowed F1 grid at all...

Formula 1
Dec 27, 2021
The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team Prime

The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team

Direxiv’s bid to join the Formula 1 grid for 2008 looked to have big-money backing, big-name associations and a plan to give Lewis Hamilton his big break. But shrouded in mystery, it all fell apart, leaving those who were slated to be involved in the project bemused

Formula 1
Dec 25, 2021
How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders Prime

How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders

Heading into 2021, it was clear that there was going to be little to choose between the three ‘A’ teams: Aston Martin, AlphaTauri and Alpine. Despite not having the best car, it was the French outfit that prevailed with its well-balanced driver pairing making up the shortfall

Formula 1
Dec 24, 2021
The battle-hardened figurehead at the heart of Williams’ F1 revival Prime

The battle-hardened figurehead at the heart of Williams’ F1 revival

With a long career encompassing engineering and management roles with the likes of BMW, Porsche, Sauber, Ford and Volkswagen, Jost Capito knows better than most what it takes to build a successful organisation in the automotive and motorsport worlds. Now, as MARK GALLAGHER discovers, Capito is applying his vast experience to a major rebuild of the Williams Formula 1 team…

Formula 1
Dec 24, 2021
The five best race drives of F1 2021 Prime

The five best race drives of F1 2021

The dramatic 2021 Formula 1 season was all about two drivers duelling for the most fiercely-contested championship in many years, but they weren't the only ones to produce standout performances in the 22-race campaign. We pick out five of the best grand prix race drives this season

Formula 1
Dec 24, 2021
The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on Prime

The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on

OPINION: After a thrilling 2021 Formula 1 season that went down to the wire between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, questions still remain about what is and isn't acceptable behaviour when battling another driver on track. A decision regarding those rules needs to be made, one way or the other.

Formula 1
Dec 23, 2021
How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022 Prime

How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022

OPINION: Red Bull succeeded in its quest to topple Mercedes in one of Formula 1’s two championships this year, with Max Verstappen’s first crown. It is one of motorsport’s modern super teams, but there are still areas where it can improve

Formula 1
Dec 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.