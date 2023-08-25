Norris: McLaren has adjusted to "new reality" of being F1 podium fighters
Lando Norris says that he and his McLaren Formula 1 team have quickly adjusted to the “new reality” of being in a position to regularly fight for podiums on merit.
McLaren has taken a major step with a recent string of upgrades for the MCL60, and in both Britain and Hungary Norris led the chase of Red Bull and earned back-to-back second places.
He acknowledges that the team can now expect to challenge for the top three on pure performance rather than having to wait for unusual circumstances to create a chance.
"I think the majority of the time we've had an opportunity to be somewhere or achieve something we've been able to do it," he said. "And therefore I'm happy with it.
"It's just adjusting to the new reality of it, which I think we've done well as a team. It's easy to get a bit overexcited now we're fighting for podiums all of a sudden when we haven't for a long time, and we definitely haven't consecutively.
"It's more like halfway through the race we're like, 'Oh my God, we're going to get on the podium here,' rather than starting P2 and aiming for a podium.
"It is quite a different story that you're in. But it was treated very well. The mechanics, the engineers, everyone. So I think everyone adjusted well to that."
Norris expects McLaren to bounce back at this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix after the "outlier" difficult Belgian GP ahead of the summer break.
His team-mate Oscar Piastri finished second in the rain-affected sprint in Belgium. However, in the main race, Norris could not better seventh as McLaren lost out to cars from the Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin teams.
"I think obviously Spa was not a bad one for us still," he said. "We just didn't have a race car, we had more of a qualifying car. But even the race car was not bad when we were in clean air.
"It just wasn't a raceable car, I think is the way of saying it. I got overtaken every single lap because we were so slow on the straights.
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
"But when I was in clean air on the soft tyre the pace was good enough. Obviously, Oscar was one hundredth off [the sprint] pole position. We still fought for good positions, and had a good qualifying.
"This track is a little bit more back in line with Budapest, so I would say there's no reason why we can't continue where we were prior to Spa.
"And I think Spa was a bit of an outlier with efficiency and things like that, which we just didn't have.
"Because so much time and effort has been put into making the car good for 90% of the circuits rather than the other 10%, which includes Spa and kind of maybe a bit of a Monza scenario, which I think is a perfectly valid and excusable thing."
Norris stressed that the fight is so close behind Red Bull that tiny margins can make a big difference.
"I know my weekend in Spa was not to the level it should have been," he said. "I damaged the car in the first quali, and just made one mistake on my second lap. And that made me look a lot worse than what it was.
"The thing is everyone's very, very close in qualifying. Even last place is not that far away. In Budapest, four-tenths or two-tenths or something covered a huge amount of people.
"Everyone closes in qualifying, with new tyres and low fuel making everyone look good. It's then what you can do into the race, which is a much bigger question. That's where Red Bull are just in a different league."
Related video
2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview
Mercedes, Aston Martin reveal latest F1 upgrades ahead of Dutch GP
Latest news
Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury
Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury
What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP
What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP
F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice
F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice
Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz
Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years
The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.