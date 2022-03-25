Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 to trial new video system for blind corners in Saudi GP Next / Hamilton not "too stressed" by Mercedes’ struggles with 2022 F1 car
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Norris: McLaren is just facing "one big problem" with 2022 F1 car

Lando Norris says his McLaren Formula 1 team is being held back by just "one big problem" - a lack of downforce.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Norris: McLaren is just facing "one big problem" with 2022 F1 car

As his Woking-based team comes to terms with a disappointing season opener in Bahrain, Norris says it is facing up to a fundamental lack of grip from its new MCL36.

With the car's balance not being too bad, and there being no other fundamental vices, he says the team now knows where it needs to focus its efforts.

"Downforce - just overall grip is quite a simple thing," he said ahead of the Saudi GP. "There are quite a few times when the balance has been in a decent place, but if the balance is in a decent place but you are slow, then it is quite a simple thing that you need.

"There are not loads of problems. I guess it is one big problem that is very costly in the world of Formula 1 because all you need is downforce, and that is what we are struggling with at the minute. That's what we need to work on."

Norris said the team had initially been left scratching its head about the lack of pace in Bahrain, compared to what appeared to be a strong first test in Barcelona.

But he thinks it was a simple case of other outfits making good progress in bringing added performance to their cars, while McLaren had stood still.

"What confused us a little bit initially is the fact that we were a little bit stronger in Barcelona," he said. "I think we started off with a decent car but we didn't make a lot of progress because it was a car that went on to the track very well and we understood how to optimise it very quickly.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

"But then we couldn't make much further progress from there. That is where all the other teams were able to take steps forward from there and continuing to find out about the car and make bigger steps than we could.

"There was more hope after Barcelona but that slowly went away with time and when everyone else was able to find out more about the car and bring bigger upgrades than we could. So then we took some steps back."

Read Also:

While adding more downforce to the McLaren will take time, Norris has faith that the team's designers and technical director James Key will be able to come up with improvements.

"It is not an easy thing to say exactly when or the timescale or anything, but I have good faith," he said. "We've not come out strong and we've struggled a little bit in the first race.

"But there is hope and a good team back at MTC which is already working on a good plan to put things back together and try to understand everything on where it has gone wrong and what we have missed.

"As soon as we figure that out, then there is [light]. James is working hard already. He was already as soon as we kind of realised where we were standing compared to the other teams, putting that plan in place of recovering and trying to get back to a much higher position."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 to trial new video system for blind corners in Saudi GP
Previous article

F1 to trial new video system for blind corners in Saudi GP
Next article

Hamilton not "too stressed" by Mercedes’ struggles with 2022 F1 car

Hamilton not "too stressed" by Mercedes’ struggles with 2022 F1 car
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap Australian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'
Formula 1

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime
Formula 1

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

McLaren More from
McLaren
Seidl: McLaren must remain patient despite Australian GP progress Australian GP
Formula 1

Seidl: McLaren must remain patient despite Australian GP progress

Norris: McLaren's upswing in F1 form largely Melbourne track specific Australian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Norris: McLaren's upswing in F1 form largely Melbourne track specific

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test Bahrain March testing Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
22 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.