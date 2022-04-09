Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Stroll handed Australian GP F1 grid penalty for Latifi Q1 crash Next / Leclerc summoned by Australian GP stewards
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Norris: McLaren's upswing in F1 form largely Melbourne track specific

Lando Norris believes McLaren's impressive form in Melbourne is chiefly due to its MCL36 Formula 1 car suiting the Albert Park track after qualifying fourth on Saturday.

Luke Smith
By:

McLaren endured a miserable start to the season in Bahrain as both Norris and teammate Daniel Ricciardo failed to score any points, having struggled to compete with majority of the midfield teams.

Progress was made in Saudi Arabia one week later as Norris finished seventh, but the team made a big step forward in Australia as the British driver qualified fourth, only trailing Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and the Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Ricciardo also reached Q3 for the first time this season, taking seventh on the grid for his home grand prix.

Norris felt there was a "split" in explaining the reason for McLaren's step forward in Australia, but that most of it was down to the track layout suiting the car's strengths.

"There are some things which we have done well, and we still managed to extract naturally a bit more performance out of the car by understanding a few more things, and going a little bit more in a different direction with the set-up," Norris said.

"But at the same time, I think the majority of it is just the track. We've not brought anything that has changed much, and it's not like we can do that much more with the set-up to make it go a lot quicker.

"It's more 70-30, or 80-20 in terms of 80 is just track and 20 is just hard work."

Ricciardo felt that while there were similarities between the track in Jeddah and Melbourne that suited McLaren, he believed the team was "starting to get on top of the car a little bit more".

"It's not like we brought something crazy different this weekend," Ricciardo said. "I think it's still probably more of a track dependent performance at the moment. But yeah, I think we're building good confidence with the car and being able to push it, getting closer to the limit. That also helps."

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl acknowledged the importance of the track layout working to the car's strengths, but also felt the small upgrades brought to Melbourne had aided its progress, as well as an improved understanding after losing ground during pre-season testing.

"There are three main reasons why we have been again a bit more competitive compared to Jeddah," Seidl said.

"For sure, it's the track layout which suits our car more with the current package that we are having, this more fluent track layout similar to Jeddah as well.

"Then I think in terms of performance, we brought some small upgrades which worked, and every little bit helps.

Read Also:

"But then also we shouldn't forget that we started the season really on the back foot, with missing out on a lot of laps at the Bahrain test. We had to learn still a lot about this new car in the first two race weekends, and we've had now the chance to apply these learnings.

"That's where performance is also coming from. And I think if you put that altogether, that made us again a bit more competitive here, which is great.

"It's simply a great reward, a boost also for the team, to simply keep going and keep working hard to bring more performance to the track."

shares
comments
Stroll handed Australian GP F1 grid penalty for Latifi Q1 crash
Previous article

Stroll handed Australian GP F1 grid penalty for Latifi Q1 crash
Next article

Leclerc summoned by Australian GP stewards

Leclerc summoned by Australian GP stewards
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Red Bull downplays talk of big F1 upgrade package for Imola Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Red Bull downplays talk of big F1 upgrade package for Imola

Mercedes: Small weight cost for Hamilton's added F1 sensors Australian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes: Small weight cost for Hamilton's added F1 sensors

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Prime
Formula 1

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

McLaren More from
McLaren
Seidl: McLaren must remain patient despite Australian GP progress Australian GP
Formula 1

Seidl: McLaren must remain patient despite Australian GP progress

Lando Norris: Best F1 Friday so far means McLaren progress Australian GP
Formula 1

Lando Norris: Best F1 Friday so far means McLaren progress

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test Bahrain March testing Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
23 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.