All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

Norris says McLaren "quite a long way off" the pace in Baku

Norris believes Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull have all made a head start on McLaren after Friday practice in Baku

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:

Lando Norris believes his McLaren team is a "long way off" the pace of its Formula 1 rivals in Azerbaijan after a muted practice performance.

In Baku, Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri was fifth fastest, half a second behind pacesetter Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari, and a similar distance away from Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Mercedes driver George Russell.

Norris only managed 17th after not setting a representative soft-tyre lap at the end of the session.

And while it is unwise to read too much into Friday practice times, with fuel loads and engine modes two crucial unknown variables, Norris couldn't hide his feeling that McLaren was behind the curve given how much he and Piastri already had to push their MCL38.

"We're quite a long way off. I'm having to push way too much to try and get a lap time out of it, clearly," a dejected Norris told F1 TV.

"I think where Oscar was is kind of more where we are. If we nail it, we're just about there, but I'm sure the [competitors] are not even close to nailing it yet.

"We have quite a lot to find, honestly, compared to Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull. They're all very similar, and then there's a good three, four tenths gap back to us. So, a lot of work for us to do."

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Asked if he was surprised at McLaren's practice deficit given it has been the car to beat in recent months, he replied: "There have been plenty of circuits we've not been quick. People just love to believe that we're the best everywhere, but we're not.

"We've been doing a very good job so far, a better job than other teams, but we've always known the Ferraris are very quick here. With this kind of track conditions, Mercedes is going to be very quick.

"The car's still not bad. I'm sure we can still get a lap time out of it, but we're not as clearly ahead as we have been on the races."

Norris said the extremely low-grip conditions in Baku, which has led to slower practice times than last year and several drivers going off the track, are likely playing a part in McLaren's struggles to get up to speed.

"It's just very slidey out there, you know? We perform well at the higher grip circuits and the track is way off, not even close to where we were last year. So we're just finding it difficult at the minute, but we'll work hard tonight."

When asked for his opinion, Piastri seemed less worried about some of the "big laps" that rivals were putting on the board.

"I think it's been a decent day," said the Australian. "It's a bit hard to know at the moment, with the track evolving so much still, but our pace seems in the ballpark.

"I would say Ferrari looked pretty strong. Red Bull look quick, and Mercedes as well. At the moment anyone in the top four teams looks looked good.

"Our long run seemed quite competitive, which is good, but some people are putting down some big laps, and if you hook it up it really makes a big difference. So that's going to be the name of the game tomorrow."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc leads Perez by 0.006s in tight FP2
Next article Russell suffers Mercedes engine problems in Baku F1 practice

Top Comments

Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Gasly disqualified from Baku qualifying over fuel flow infringement

Gasly disqualified from Baku qualifying over fuel flow infringement

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Gasly disqualified from Baku qualifying over fuel flow infringement
Verstappen rues bouncing Red Bull that derailed Baku qualifying

Verstappen rues bouncing Red Bull that derailed Baku qualifying

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Verstappen rues bouncing Red Bull that derailed Baku qualifying
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Lando Norris
More from
Lando Norris
The F1 safety system calls behind Norris’s “wrong time” Baku qualifying exit

The F1 safety system calls behind Norris’s “wrong time” Baku qualifying exit

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
The F1 safety system calls behind Norris’s “wrong time” Baku qualifying exit
Confusion over yellow flags led to Norris' Q1 exit in Azerbaijan

Confusion over yellow flags led to Norris' Q1 exit in Azerbaijan

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Confusion over yellow flags led to Norris' Q1 exit in Azerbaijan
How McLaren's lack of Norris-Piastri F1 team orders cost a Monza 1-2

How McLaren's lack of Norris-Piastri F1 team orders cost a Monza 1-2

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
How McLaren's lack of Norris-Piastri F1 team orders cost a Monza 1-2
McLaren
More from
McLaren
Why McLaren's team orders solution has invited more confusion

Why McLaren's team orders solution has invited more confusion

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Why McLaren's team orders solution has invited more confusion
Piastri accepts McLaren team orders but says he's still free to race Norris

Piastri accepts McLaren team orders but says he's still free to race Norris

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Piastri accepts McLaren team orders but says he's still free to race Norris
Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Latest news

Zilisch wins in chaotic NASCAR Xfinity debut at Watkins Glen

Zilisch wins in chaotic NASCAR Xfinity debut at Watkins Glen

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Watkins Glen
Zilisch wins in chaotic NASCAR Xfinity debut at Watkins Glen
Kirkwood rocks to IndyCar pole in Music City; Palou struggles

Kirkwood rocks to IndyCar pole in Music City; Palou struggles

Indy IndyCar
Nashville
Kirkwood rocks to IndyCar pole in Music City; Palou struggles
Montoya will "be nice" if everyone else is in NASCAR Cup return

Montoya will "be nice" if everyone else is in NASCAR Cup return

NAS NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
Montoya will "be nice" if everyone else is in NASCAR Cup return
Chastain beats Truex and SVG to NASCAR Cup pole at Watkins Glen

Chastain beats Truex and SVG to NASCAR Cup pole at Watkins Glen

NAS NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
Chastain beats Truex and SVG to NASCAR Cup pole at Watkins Glen

Prime

Discover prime content
F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio

F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio
Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda and Aston Martin together for 2026 title bid

How Newey will link Alonso, Honda and Aston Martin together for 2026 title bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda and Aston Martin together for 2026 title bid
Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Gary Watkins
Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia