Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Wolff: Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty F1 driver
Formula 1 News

Norris says slow pitstop cost him podium shot in British GP

By:

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris believes he could have held onto third place in the British GP had he not been delayed by an issue in his pitstop.

Norris says slow pitstop cost him podium shot in British GP

Norris was running third before the stop, but the lost time time dropped him behind the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas, and he also had to find a way past Fernando Alonso. He eventually finished fourth.

Soon after the stop, he was heard on the radio saying "****ing great" after he realised that he had been jumped by the Finn.

"I would love to have thought so, yeah," he said when asked by Motorsport.com if he could have kept third.

"Of course those were my emotions at the time, not too happy to come out in that position.

"But in the end whether or not we could have hung onto third place is the question, because Mercedes were a lot quicker in the second stint and compared to everyone, they somehow took a big step forward.

"I don't know what we could have achieved, but at least here at Silverstone in front of the fans I just would have loved that chance to fight. We did hold them off, not easily but reasonably well in the first stint. We never got within DRS.

"I would have had a chance, I reckon. I had the motivation from everyone around to go for it and push for it."

Read Also:

Norris admitted that the wait in the pits had felt like an eternity.

"It does feel like a lot, yeah," he said. "I don't know what it was, eight seconds or something? At that point all I needed was an alright pitstop and I would have come out ahead of Bottas. And then the worst thing was I came out behind Fernando, which meant I couldn't push on the first lap at all.

"I destroyed my tyres which meant the whole stint was compromised just from pushing so much on that first lap to try and gain something back, so it was like a double loss that I had."

However, he had no complaints about the stop

"The boys have done a good job all season and they've made steady progress all the way throughout and the pitstops have been getting better and better, and this is my first bad pitstop I would say of the whole season."

At one point there was some confusion when the team told him to lose a tenth in the high-speed corners to protect the car after he picked up a tyre vibration, and Norris initially thought he'd been told to gain a tenth.

"He was talking at the end of the straights but it's like high revs and stuff so it was a bit hard to hear. I thought they were saying to try and gain a tenth in the high speed, which I was like I'm not too sure, I'm already risking a lot!

"And it was actually lose a tenth to be on the safer side, so yeah, I didn't hear him clearly, but it was all good."

shares
comments
Wolff: Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty F1 driver

Previous article

Wolff: Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty F1 driver
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

2 h
2
Formula 1

Norris says slow pitstop cost him podium shot in British GP

1 h
3
Formula 1

F1 penalties don't reflect consequences of incidents - Masi

14 h
4
MotoGP

Pedrosa to make MotoGP comeback with KTM wildcard in Austria

1 h
5
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Whincup, Waters split Sunday poles

Latest news
Norris says slow pitstop cost him podium shot in British GP
Formula 1

Norris says slow pitstop cost him podium shot in British GP

1 h
Wolff: Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty F1 driver
Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty F1 driver

2 h
The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash
Formula 1

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

2 h
F1 penalties don't reflect consequences of incidents - Masi
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 penalties don't reflect consequences of incidents - Masi

14 h
Honda: Verstappen's F1 engine may not be a write-off
Formula 1

Honda: Verstappen's F1 engine may not be a write-off

16 h
Latest videos
Grand Prix Greats – 2021 British GP best photos 03:24
Formula 1
18 h

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 British GP best photos

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Hamilton wins the British GP despite penalty 01:15
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton wins the British GP despite penalty

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

Starting Grid for the British Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Starting Grid for the British Grand Prix

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash British GP
Formula 1

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

F1 penalties don't reflect consequences of incidents - Masi British GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 penalties don't reflect consequences of incidents - Masi

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime
IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Lando Norris More from
Lando Norris
Norris still not in "perfect condition" after Wembley Euro final mugging British GP
Formula 1

Norris still not in "perfect condition" after Wembley Euro final mugging

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final
Video Inside
Formula 1

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime
Formula 1

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

Trending Today

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

Norris says slow pitstop cost him podium shot in British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris says slow pitstop cost him podium shot in British GP

F1 penalties don't reflect consequences of incidents - Masi
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 penalties don't reflect consequences of incidents - Masi

Pedrosa to make MotoGP comeback with KTM wildcard in Austria
MotoGP MotoGP

Pedrosa to make MotoGP comeback with KTM wildcard in Austria

Townsville Supercars: Whincup, Waters split Sunday poles
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Whincup, Waters split Sunday poles

Queensland Raceway to host next Supercars round
Supercars Supercars

Queensland Raceway to host next Supercars round

Full 2021 Supercars TV line-up
Supercars Supercars

Full 2021 Supercars TV line-up

Chase Elliott wins SRX finale as Stewart claims series title
Stock car Stock car

Chase Elliott wins SRX finale as Stewart claims series title

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
20 h
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash Prime

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone Prime

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Prime

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Prime

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged.

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Lawrence Stroll is a man who likes getting what he wants. And, right now, what he wants above all else is to turn his Aston Martin Formula 1 team into winners and world champions.

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test Prime

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Latest news

Norris says slow pitstop cost him podium shot in British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris says slow pitstop cost him podium shot in British GP

Wolff: Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty F1 driver
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty F1 driver

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

F1 penalties don't reflect consequences of incidents - Masi
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 penalties don't reflect consequences of incidents - Masi

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.