Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / British GP: Latest F1 technical images from Silverstone Next / The set-up detail that is helping Bottas thrive at Alfa
Formula 1 / British GP News

Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests

Northamptonshire police claim they have received “credible intelligence” that protesters are planning to disrupt this weekend’s Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests

F1 returns to Silverstone this weekend for a British GP expected to be attended by over 400,000 people across the event.

But local police say they have gained credible intelligence that demonstrators are planning to disrupt this weekend’s British GP, and have warned of a potential track invasion.

In a statement issued by the Northamptonshire police, Event Commander Chief Inspector Tom Thompson urged protestors not to invade the track on safety grounds.

“We have received credible intelligence that a group of protestors are planning to disrupt the event and possibly invade the track on race day,” Chief Inspector Thompson said.

“First of all, I want to appeal directly to this group of people and strongly urge you to not put yourselves, the drivers, as well as the many marshals, volunteers and members of the public, at risk.

“Going onto a live racetrack is extremely dangerous – if you go ahead with this reckless plan you are jeopardising lives.

“Protesting is of course everyone’s human right in this country and we are more than happy to speak with you to help you facilitate a peaceful protest at the circuit, we just please ask that you do not create a situation that puts lives in danger.”

Motorsport.com reached out to the FIA for comment on what protests it was expecting, but it declined to comment due to the situation now being a police matter.

In 2020, four protestors from the environmental group Extinction Rebellion were arrested after illegally gaining access to the circuit and unfurling a banner prior to the start of the British GP.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the 2020 British GP – and the subsequent 70th Anniversary GP at the venue – were held behind closed doors.

Famously in 2003, the British GP was interrupted when Catholic priest Father Cornelius Horan ran on track on the Hangar Straight on the 11th lap of the race waving religious banners.

He was later jailed for two months after being found guilty of aggravated trespass by a Northampton court, while the marshal – Stephen Green – was awarded the BARC Browning Medal for risking his life to tackle Horan to the ground to get him away from the circuit.

Chief Inspector Thompson has appealed “to members of the public to be extra vigilant” and report any security concerns to police.

Track invasion by religious activist and former priest Neil Horan. The safety car was deployed and Horan was arrested for aggravated trespass.

Track invasion by religious activist and former priest Neil Horan. The safety car was deployed and Horan was arrested for aggravated trespass.

Photo by: Gary Hawkins

shares
comments
British GP: Latest F1 technical images from Silverstone
Previous article

British GP: Latest F1 technical images from Silverstone
Next article

The set-up detail that is helping Bottas thrive at Alfa

The set-up detail that is helping Bottas thrive at Alfa
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium Dutch GP
MotoGP

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success Dutch GP
MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 German GP Prime
MotoGP

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

Latest news

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes British GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes British GP pole

British GP: Sainz beats Verstappen to secure first F1 pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

British GP: Sainz beats Verstappen to secure first F1 pole

Mercedes would have broken FIA F1 porpoising limit in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes would have broken FIA F1 porpoising limit in Baku

Horner tells FIA not to "d*ck" with 2023 F1 aero rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner tells FIA not to "d*ck" with 2023 F1 aero rules

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Prime

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
6 h
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Prime

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue.

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Prime

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger .

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2022
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.