Ocon: 51G crash impact "unacceptable" with lack of Tecpro barrier
Esteban Ocon called it “unacceptable” to have suffered a 51G impact in his Miami Formula 1 practice crash as many drivers questioned the lack of Tecpro barrier at Turn 13.
Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules
Uncontrolled bouncing at high speed has proved to be an ‘undocumented feature’ of the latest generation of F1 cars, particularly the Mercedes W13. PAT SYMONDS explains why it’s actually nothing new
Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag
Mercedes appears revitalised as George Russell topped the practice times on the first day of track running at the new Miami International Autodrome, while both Ferrari and Red Bull hit trouble. Despite this, Red Bull still holds an advantage to worry its rivals.
The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge
The sell out Miami Grand Prix is one of Formula 1’s most powerful success stories in recent years – before a single engine has fired up. BEN EDWARDS considers the reasons for F1’s US turnaround
The inside story of F1's newest race track
After several years of planning and preparation, and with hype levels at an all-time high, the inaugural Miami Grand Prix is finally set to take place this weekend. But to get to this point has been a journey of ups and downs
The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1
The first Australian Grand Prix since 2019 was a watershed moment in Formula 1 history. It was here, on 13 March 2020, that F1 vanished into uncertain limbo. Mark Gallagher visited the 2022 edition to witness how Melbourne’s triumphant return parallels F1’s own rebound…
Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline
OPINION: Formula 1’s most-anticipated new event for a decade is finally happening with the first Miami Grand Prix. But when predicting which of Ferrari or Red Bull might prevail in the latest title fight battle, assessing the changes made since a similar race at the start of 2022 provides the key clues
The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes
Finishing a lapped 13th in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was a bitter pill for Lewis Hamilton to swallow and encapsulated Mercedes' current Formula 1 struggles. But as a recent paddock insider explains, despite being saddled with an ineffective car, the seven-time world champion can have great unseen influence in its recovery
How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules
Four rounds into Formula 1’s new era has provided a timely juncture to assess whether the new rules have achieved the intended target of closer racing. While there have been some wins and losses, overall it remains on the right track