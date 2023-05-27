Ocon witnessed "fall of hell" after claiming provisional Monaco F1 pole
Alpine Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon says he witnessed a "fall of hell" after dropping from first to fourth position in the dying minutes of the Monaco Grand Prix qualifying.
Ocon stunned the paddock when he set a 1m11.553s effort with just a handful of minutes remaining in Q3 to take provisional pole.
Explaining the decision to run early in the final phase of qualifying, Ocon said: "We got done exactly in Miami for that.
"We left it late, we got done with the red flag for Charles [Leclerc] at the end and we wanted to avoid that.
"We wanted to go earlier with the two sets [of tyres] and that's what we did.
"Unfortunately, there was no red flag for us but it could well have paid off. It is something we will keep in mind."
Ocon dropped to fourth following the final runs as Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc all registered faster times.
Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 Team speaks to the media
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images
Asked if the lack of a session-ending intervention was a source of frustration, the Frenchman added: "There is a tiny bit of frustration that we are only 188 milliseconds from pole and what could have been.
"If I had got a better exit there, I get a little bit cooler temperatures from the front tyres in the last couple of corners, you never know. But I think it was pretty well maximised.
"They told me every single time [someone crossed the line].
"I was still on pole when I came in and then I saw the fall of hell, which doesn't feel great. We can be pleased with only being two tenths off the Red Bull."
However, Ocon can climb one position on the grid after Leclerc appeared to baulk Lando Norris during Q3, pending results of an FIA investigation.
Hinting at his ambition to add to his sole victory secured at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, Ocon outlined how Alonso's personal desire could open the door.
He said: "Fernando is starting second and I'm pretty sure he is going to take all of the risks to be in the lead after Turn 1. Hopefully, he creates a mess and that opens the way for us."
Hamilton set-up tweak "made life harder" in Monaco F1 qualifying
Verstappen: Alonso performances a reward of self-belief, commitment to F1
FIA to take "immediate steps" to avoid repeat of "dangerous" Ocon F1 pitlane near-miss
FIA to take "immediate steps" to avoid repeat of "dangerous" Ocon F1 pitlane near-miss FIA to take "immediate steps" to avoid repeat of "dangerous" Ocon F1 pitlane near-miss
FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane
FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane
The physical focus bringing out the best from Esteban Ocon
The physical focus bringing out the best from Esteban Ocon The physical focus bringing out the best from Esteban Ocon
The latest F1 upgrades spotted in Monaco
The latest F1 upgrades spotted in Monaco The latest F1 upgrades spotted in Monaco
Alpine warns F1 against "baking in" top team advantage
Alpine warns F1 against "baking in" top team advantage Alpine warns F1 against "baking in" top team advantage
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
Latest news
Marco Andretti: I have a “race-winning” Indy 500 car if I can get to the front
Marco Andretti: I have a “race-winning” Indy 500 car if I can get to the front Marco Andretti: I have a “race-winning” Indy 500 car if I can get to the front
Rain cancels Coke 600 qualifying; William Byron on pole
Rain cancels Coke 600 qualifying; William Byron on pole Rain cancels Coke 600 qualifying; William Byron on pole
NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte postponed to Monday
NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte postponed to Monday NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte postponed to Monday
F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen beats Alonso to pole by 0.084s; Perez last
F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen beats Alonso to pole by 0.084s; Perez last F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen beats Alonso to pole by 0.084s; Perez last
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience
Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.