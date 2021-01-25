Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
131 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
139 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
152 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
173 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
187 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
215 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
222 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
229 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
243 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
247 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
257 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
272 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
279 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
07 Nov
race in
286 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
299 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
313 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
320 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon was within 'touching' distance of something special in 2020

shares
comments
Ocon was within 'touching' distance of something special in 2020
By:

Esteban Ocon feels that he and Renault were within "touching" distance of something special by the end of last year, as he made headway on his Formula 1 return.

The Frenchman took some time to get fully up to speed again after a year away from racing and needing to adjust to the characteristics of Renault's F1 machinery.

After successfully closing down the gap to teammate Daniel Ricciardo, Ocon took his maiden podium finish with second place at the Sakhir Grand Prix.

Ocon said his improved form at the end of the campaign came as the result of an increased confidence in the car, which allowed him to experiment more with set-up and try things out which delivered gains on track.

"We were experimenting more and more on my side than we were earlier in the year," he explained.

"Early on, I was trying to sort my driving out, and sort everything I was doing on track.

"And unfortunately in Formula 1, you gain more time by working closer with your engineers and working more on the car because, in the end, that's going to give you the confidence. The driving is then going to come with it.

"In the end, I feel that we did that a lot better later in the year, and I was happier with the car. I was the happiest with the car in Bahrain 1 than I was the whole season.

"That's where the car felt very strong. I think we were touching with the finger on something, and it was definitely the right way and the right progression."

Read Also:

Ocon said that it was only when he began competing for Renault that he understood the challenge it would be to learn a new car – as there were aspects of his previous time with Force India and Mercedes that he had to start again from scratch with.

"Overall the car doesn't work the same as the Mercedes does, like I drove in testing, or the Force India," he said. "They are not the same and don't have the same characteristics.

"You don't take the corner the same way, it's a little bit different. The way of approaching and the way of tuning the car, it's not the same.

"So I've had to relearn stuff that I thought was already there. I thought I was going to come back and do the same way as I was doing in Force India, and, you know, get the car sorted for me. But it's not the case.

"All the cars are different. And, yeah, that is something I've learned: that you need to find the best way, and the best way to set it up to go faster on the lap. And clearly, that is something we understood more and more through the year."

Related video

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract

Previous article

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Esteban Ocon
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Hyundai “cannot be proud” of Rally Monte Carlo efforts
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Hyundai “cannot be proud” of Rally Monte Carlo efforts

S5000 breaks 41-year-old record
Video Inside
Other open wheel Other open wheel / Breaking news

S5000 breaks 41-year-old record

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Ocon was within 'touching' distance of something special in 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon was within 'touching' distance of something special in 2020

McLaren targeting improvement in two key areas in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren targeting improvement in two key areas in 2021

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest

Price surprised to complete stage on damaged tyre
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Price surprised to complete stage on damaged tyre

Latest news

Ocon was within 'touching' distance of something special in 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon was within 'touching' distance of something special in 2020

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract

McLaren targeting improvement in two key areas in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren targeting improvement in two key areas in 2021

Retro: The point-less minnow F1 teams of 1991 Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Retro: The point-less minnow F1 teams of 1991

Trending

1
Other open wheel

Van Gisbergen wins the New Zealand Grand Prix from pitlane

2
NASCAR Cup

Cylinder Wall Hardening Process Developed

3
IMSA

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

4
IMSA

IMSA Roar: Magnussen leads for Ganassi in FP4

5
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news

Ocon was within 'touching' distance of something special in 2020

Ocon was within 'touching' distance of something special in 2020

Formula 1
18m
Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract

Formula 1
3h
McLaren targeting improvement in two key areas in 2021

McLaren targeting improvement in two key areas in 2021

Formula 1
3h
Retro: The point-less minnow F1 teams of 1991

Retro: The point-less minnow F1 teams of 1991

Formula 1
20h
Stroll calls 2020 season a year of "missed opportunity"

Stroll calls 2020 season a year of "missed opportunity"

Formula 1
Jan 24, 2021

Latest videos

2021 F1 Entry Fees Explained - How Much Every Team Has to Pay 03:53
Formula 1
Jan 22, 2021

2021 F1 Entry Fees Explained - How Much Every Team Has to Pay

Could F1 2021 New 2021 Downforce Rules Change Everything? 07:04
Formula 1
Jan 20, 2021

Could F1 2021 New 2021 Downforce Rules Change Everything?

Renault rebrands as Alpine F1 Team for 2021 03:08
Formula 1
Jan 18, 2021

Renault rebrands as Alpine F1 Team for 2021

Why Lola Should've Made It Onto The 2010 F1 Grid 08:00
Formula 1
Jan 18, 2021

Why Lola Should've Made It Onto The 2010 F1 Grid

The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W03 03:28
Formula 1
Jan 18, 2021

The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W03

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.