Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mercedes: Not a definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Ocon disagrees with Monza F1 time penalty

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Alpine Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon was left frustrated after getting a time penalty for forcing Sebastian Vettel off at Monza, arguing a similar incident in 2019 was left unpunished.

Ocon disagrees with Monza F1 time penalty

On lap 15 of the Italian Grand Prix, Ocon was battling Aston Martin driver Vettel for 12th when he moved over to the racing line for the second chicane while Vettel was on his outside, nudging the German partially off the track.

Because the pair collided and Ocon didn't leave a car's width for Vettel, he was handed a five-second time penalty, which he served during his only pitstop. That penalty ultimately prevented the Frenchman from finishing higher than 10th.

The incident drew parallels with a clash between Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton during a thrilling 2019 race, in which Hamilton had to take avoiding action after leader Leclerc made a similar move.

At the time, Leclerc got off with a warning and hung on to win the race, and Ocon was left wondering why the stewards took a different decision this time.

"The incident with Sebastian is a racing action, it's not really a racing incident," Ocon said. "Because the same happened to Charles and Lewis in 2019, and there was no action there taken.

"So, we have no damage on the car, nothing really happened. That caused me a good three places, I would say. So, it's a bit frustrating.

"We were side by side, a bit too close, but basically the track narrows once you arrive on braking. I didn't really move the steering wheel.

"It's just that the track just narrows and that's what happened exactly with Charles and Lewis and if that incident didn't have any penalties or things like that, then mine shouldn't have as well, because it's two of the same thing.

"So, I normally agree with the stewards, but this time I disagree with both I have to say."

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Asked why the Ocon incident was treated differently to the similar 2019 Leclerc-Hamilton clash, FIA race director Michael Masi said the FIA and the teams had agreed after the 2019 race that a time penalty would have been a better decision in such incidents.

"[The incidents are] similar, but not the same," Masi replied.

"Secondly, after the 2019 one we did a complete discussion with all of the drivers, team principals and sporting directors. And it was sort of deemed in that situation that probably a five-second penalty would have been better than a black and white [flag]. So, exactly what came about."

Earlier in the race, Ocon had also been ordered by the stewards to let Williams driver Nicholas Latifi after cutting the corner at Turn 4, although it took four laps for the stewards to get that message through.

Despite those two costly incidents Ocon still came away with a point on an otherwise difficult weekend for Alpine, with teammate Fernando Alonso finishing eighth.

Therefore, Ocon was still pleased with how the Enstone managed to extract the maximum from the car on a track that didn't suit its characteristics.

Read Also:

"That race doesn't reflect the work we've done this weekend. It was a tough weekend in terms of pace for us, but I think P7 or P6 would have been possible," Ocon added. "So yeah, a bit frustrating with the incidents that happened on track, the penalties."

"We can always extract more from what the car is capable to do on race day, and also in qualifying. Recently we've been very strong on that and to have both cars again scoring, even if it's small points, it is important for us."

shares
comments
Mercedes: Not a definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine

Previous article

Mercedes: Not a definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win

23 h
2
Formula 1

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty

3
Formula 1

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

3 h
4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
Supercars

Six-day Super Bathurst to close out Supercars season

12 h
Latest news
Ocon disagrees with Monza F1 time penalty
Formula 1

Ocon disagrees with Monza F1 time penalty

24m
Mercedes: Not a definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine
Formula 1

Mercedes: Not a definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine

1 h
Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace
Formula 1

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

3 h
F1 releases dramatic new 360º video of Hamilton/Verstappen crash
Formula 1

F1 releases dramatic new 360º video of Hamilton/Verstappen crash

18 h
Sainz: Monza style crash "will not happen again anytime soon"
Formula 1

Sainz: Monza style crash "will not happen again anytime soon"

18 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Horner blames slow pitstop for Verstappen crash 01:03
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Horner blames slow pitstop for Verstappen crash

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center 00:59
Formula 1
Sep 14, 2021

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center

F1 teams who had to wait to win again 01:08
Formula 1
Sep 14, 2021

F1 teams who had to wait to win again

Formula 1: Italian GP debrief 09:14
Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021

Formula 1: Italian GP debrief

Formula 1: Hamilton, Verstappen face post-race investigation after crash 00:41
Formula 1
Sep 12, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton, Verstappen face post-race investigation after crash

More from
Filip Cleeren
Sainz: Monza style crash "will not happen again anytime soon"
Formula 1

Sainz: Monza style crash "will not happen again anytime soon"

FIA sees no need to change Monza kerbs after Verstappen/Hamilton clash
Video Inside
Formula 1

FIA sees no need to change Monza kerbs after Verstappen/Hamilton clash

Horner: Verstappen "shouldn't have been near" Hamilton after pitstop drama
Video Inside
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen "shouldn't have been near" Hamilton after pitstop drama

Sebastian Vettel More from
Sebastian Vettel
Aston says it's "100% nonsense" new Vettel F1 deal is in doubt
Formula 1

Aston says it's "100% nonsense" new Vettel F1 deal is in doubt

Vettel: F1 needs more corners like Zandvoort's banking Dutch GP
Formula 1

Vettel: F1 needs more corners like Zandvoort's banking

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Prime
Formula 1

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Alpine More from
Alpine
Alonso: Personal and Alpine progress key to F1 future beyond 2022
Formula 1

Alonso: Personal and Alpine progress key to F1 future beyond 2022

What F1 has planned for driver-eye cam after Spa acclaim Belgian GP
Formula 1

What F1 has planned for driver-eye cam after Spa acclaim

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Prime
Formula 1

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Trending Today

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Six-day Super Bathurst to close out Supercars season
Supercars Supercars

Six-day Super Bathurst to close out Supercars season

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer
Supercars Supercars

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer

Van Gisbergen wins TRS season opener on single-seater return
Video Inside
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Van Gisbergen wins TRS season opener on single-seater return

MotoGP gets Drive to Survive-style series on Amazon Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP gets Drive to Survive-style series on Amazon Prime

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence Prime

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo has long been considered one of Formula 1's elite drivers. But his struggles at McLaren since switching from Renault for 2021 have been painful to watch at times. Yet he's recovered to banish those memories with a famous Monza win – built on a critically important foundation

Formula 1
20 h
Italian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Italian Grand Prix driver ratings

Two drivers produced faultless performances as, for the second year in a row, Monza threw up an unpredictable result that left many to rue what might have been

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Ricciardo would have won without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Prime

Why Ricciardo would have won without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

The clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton was the major flashpoint the 2021 Italian Grand Prix will be remembered for. Yet by this point, race leader Daniel Ricciardo had already done the hard work that would put him in position to end his and McLaren's lengthy win droughts, on a memorable afternoon in Monza

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates Prime

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

For the second time in 2021, McLaren will line up for the start of a grand prix from the first row. It knows it has the chance of "glory" if things go well for Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at the start of the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, but even if they just maintain their grid positions, signs from the rest of the Monza weekend suggest success is very possible for Formula 1's other orange army

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2021
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Prime

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994.

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Prime

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021
Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1 Prime

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021

Latest news

Ocon disagrees with Monza F1 time penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon disagrees with Monza F1 time penalty

Mercedes: Not a definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Not a definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

F1 releases dramatic new 360º video of Hamilton/Verstappen crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 releases dramatic new 360º video of Hamilton/Verstappen crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.