Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Red Bull needs to cut F1 car weight to stay at the front, says Marko Next / F1's Australian GP track changes: What's changed at Albert Park and why?
Formula 1 News

Ocon: Renault F1 engine gains mean Alpine now "not shy of anybody"

Alpine Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon says the latest Renault engine upgrade meant he didn’t have to be “shy of anybody” when battling in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Adam Cooper
By:
Ocon: Renault F1 engine gains mean Alpine now "not shy of anybody"

In the early stages of the race, Ocon battled with teammate Fernando Alonso, and he eventually finished sixth after the Spaniard retired with a loss of drive.

At some stages of the race he also fought with other cars, notably the McLaren of Lando Norris in the closing laps of the race, with his sixth place lifting Alpine up to fourth in the early F1 world constructors' standings.

Ocon made it clear that Renault has made a step with its revised power unit which has helped him to fight with rivals, after they missed out on straightline speed performance in 2021.

"Good. I mean, we didn't have to be shy of anybody," he said when asked by Motorsport.com about the form of the power unit. "As soon as I had the DRS open I could pass, I could overtake easily the Aston of Nico [Hulkenberg], Lando in the McLaren.

"Who else? I mean Fernando of course was there. I could compare to many different cars, and it was working well for us."

Ocon beat George Russell to fifth on the grid in Jeddah, but he acknowledged that Mercedes is still ahead in the battle to be third-fastest team on race pace.

"[Russell] was faster than us," said the Frenchman. "He was not pulling away as much as we thought, but he was he was still pulling away compared to us.

"So they still have a little bit of race pace advantage clearly and this is something we are going to be working on.

"I think it's been two very strong weekends for the team. Unfortunately it's a shame that Fernando didn't complete the race, because there was a double points finish for the team again. But we've been progressing.

"We've been faster than Bahrain, so that's very good. It's very positive. It's only race two of the year, there's more for us to come as well. And yeah, I'm pretty pleased with coming with that many points at the start of the season."

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Alonso also praised the new engine after the Jeddah race, noting: "I think we are in the ballpark now with the others. We could battle on the straights with other people, here and in Bahrain. So let's see."

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer stressed that the team will have to keep up in the aero development race that will be a focus of the 2022 season with the new cars.

"Super tight, the midfield," Szafnauer said. "Esteban finished best of the rest today and Fernando would have been ahead of him had he not had this problem. So from that regard, we're happy.

"However, the learning curve on this car is so steep, that it's going to be a development race. So we just have to keep adding performance to the car. It is where it is right now.

"But it's not going to be the same tomorrow, unless we add performance, at least at the same rate as the others. And what we try to do is add performance at a quicker rate than the others."

Read Also:

Szafnauer admitted that being close to Mercedes provided extra motivation for the Enstone team.

"On race pace, watching the race here, they are clearly ahead of us. I don't know, but maybe they had some issues in qualifying. We're going to push hard to try to compete with them. But sitting here today, it looks like, they probably have a better race car.

"It's a carrot to keep pushing. It will take us a few races, to have a variety of races, to really assess where we are in the pecking order. And then like I said, it will be a development race this year."

Regarding the Renault power unit, he added: "The guys at Viry, from what I see, have done a great job, and improved the powertrain. They've done wonderful work over the winter. And we have a good base to keep improving."

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull needs to cut F1 car weight to stay at the front, says Marko
Previous article

Red Bull needs to cut F1 car weight to stay at the front, says Marko
Next article

F1's Australian GP track changes: What's changed at Albert Park and why?

F1's Australian GP track changes: What's changed at Albert Park and why?
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

Why Ferrari has stayed in front despite its no F1 upgrades approach
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why Ferrari has stayed in front despite its no F1 upgrades approach

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Alpine open to Piastri loan deal in 2023
Formula 1

Alpine open to Piastri loan deal in 2023

Hand signals helped F1 star Alonso during Supercars drive Albert Park
Supercars

Hand signals helped F1 star Alonso during Supercars drive

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Alpine More from
Alpine
Alpine cautions on F1 concessions for Porsche and Audi Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Alpine cautions on F1 concessions for Porsche and Audi

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime
Formula 1

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Alpine outlines "intense" Piastri F1 reserve role
Formula 1

Alpine outlines "intense" Piastri F1 reserve role

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
23 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.