Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mexican GP: Perez tops final practice as Red Bull dominates Next / McLaren F1 car has “moved towards” Ricciardo’s style
Formula 1 / Mexican GP News

Ocon to get Mexican GP grid penalty for F1 power unit change

By:

Esteban Ocon has become the fourth Formula 1 driver to land a back-of-the-grid penalty in Mexico after Alpine announced on Saturday it had taken a fresh power unit.

Following penalties for McLaren's Lando Norris, AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll, Ocon will also drop to the back of the grid after Alpine took a fresh power unit ahead of final practice at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Saturday.

"Esteban will have a new engine for this weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix - his fourth of the season," a short statement from Alpine read.

"All components of the power unit will be brand new for qualifying and the race."

It means that the best-qualifying driver from the quartet is set to start from 17th place on the grid on Sunday, giving them all something to play for in the session on Saturday afternoon.

George Russell will also enter Sunday's race with a grid penalty, falling five places on the grid after Williams opted to fit his car with a fresh gearbox following an issue in practice on Friday.

Since his shock victory in Hungary ahead of the summer break, Ocon has failed to finish a race any higher than seventh, and retired from the last round in the United States, having struggled for pace throughout the weekend.

"We're looking obviously to bounce back," Ocon said on Thursday in Mexico.

"It's a very different challenge here. As I said, it's a lot more smooth, there are a lot less bumps than Austin. So we work really hard to understand why we are not competitive in Austin and hopefully we'll be back on pace for this race."

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Alpine currently finds itself engaged in a tight battle with AlphaTauri for fifth place in the constructors' championship, with its lead standing at just 10 points with five races to go.

Ocon felt that AlphaTauri "clearly" had a pace advantage at the moment, making it important for Alpine to try and grab what opportunities it can.

"We need to keep delivering and we need to keep getting the maximum out of the car in any circumstances," Ocon said. "It doesn't matter if we are 12th or eighth. The aim is to keep [being] in front of them, of course, until the end of the year.

"It's going to be a tough battle but we are ready for it and the aim is to finish fifth."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Mexican GP: Perez tops final practice as Red Bull dominates
Previous article

Mexican GP: Perez tops final practice as Red Bull dominates
Next article

McLaren F1 car has “moved towards” Ricciardo’s style

McLaren F1 car has “moved towards” Ricciardo’s style
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1 Mexican GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil Mexican GP
Formula 1

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost United States GP Prime
Formula 1

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Esteban Ocon More from
Esteban Ocon
Austin bumps were 'on the limit' for F1, says Ocon United States GP
Formula 1

Austin bumps were 'on the limit' for F1, says Ocon

How Ocon’s “dangerous” non-stop F1 strategy paid off Turkish GP
Formula 1

How Ocon’s “dangerous” non-stop F1 strategy paid off

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Prime
Formula 1

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Latest news

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
2 h
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Prime

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Motorsport.com was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future Prime

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future

Feedback to Formula 1's introduction of sprint races in the echo chamber of social media has largely been lukewarm to negative. But that won't stop F1 bosses pressing on with its plans, with Ross Brawn hoping that it can continue to attract a younger demographic without switching off F1's hardcore base

Formula 1
Nov 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.