Ocon to start Azerbaijan GP sprint and grand prix from pitlane
Esteban Ocon will start from the pitlane for Formula 1’s Azerbaijan sprint race and grand prix, after Alpine took his car out of parc ferme conditions on Saturday.
Adding to what has already been a troubled weekend for the French manufacturer, with Pierre Gasly starting 19th for both the sprint and main race following mechanical problems and a crash on Friday, the squad was hit by further woes on Saturday.
Ocon had qualified 13th for the sprint, one spot behind where he will line up for the race, but he will now no longer take up his place on the grid.
Alpine confirmed after the sprint shootout qualifying session that Ocon's car was being removed from parc ferme.
With the sprint format meaning that drivers are locked into settings from the start of Friday qualifying, changes that Alpine has planned for his car mean he will face a punishment.
The new regulations have laid out that any change in car parameters between the start of qualifying and the beginning of the sprint race means he will start both Saturday's short race and the main grand prix on Sunday from the pitlane.
Alpine's difficult weekend has come after it held out high hopes of a good performance lift from a revised floor.
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
While there was always the risk of it facing trouble from introducing major new components during the compressed sprint race timetable, team principal Otmar Szafnauer said it was ultimately reliability niggles that had cost it the most.
Speaking to Motorsport.com earlier in the weekend, Szafnauer said: "We made that choice. Maybe it's bitten us, but we couldn't have predicted reliability issues. Had we known that we had a half hour of FP1, we would have made a different choice.
"So, hindsight is a lovely thing here. But with an hour, we thought we had enough time to make the requisite set-up changes."
Gasly had been held back on Friday by a car fire that was triggered by a hydraulic leak, and then he hit the barriers early in Q1 to put himself out of action.
Azerbaijan GP pens contract extension to 2026 F1 season
FIA agrees to new F1 red flag restart procedure
FIA to take "immediate steps" to avoid repeat of "dangerous" Ocon F1 pitlane near-miss
FIA to take "immediate steps" to avoid repeat of "dangerous" Ocon F1 pitlane near-miss FIA to take "immediate steps" to avoid repeat of "dangerous" Ocon F1 pitlane near-miss
FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane
FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane
The physical focus bringing out the best from Esteban Ocon
The physical focus bringing out the best from Esteban Ocon The physical focus bringing out the best from Esteban Ocon
Alpine F1 team making changes "on the fly" amid nightmare Baku Friday
Alpine F1 team making changes "on the fly" amid nightmare Baku Friday Alpine F1 team making changes "on the fly" amid nightmare Baku Friday
Szafnauer: Alpine can join the F1 battle for second
Szafnauer: Alpine can join the F1 battle for second Szafnauer: Alpine can join the F1 battle for second
A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?
A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?
Latest news
Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered “no clear explanation” of Jerez penalty
Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered “no clear explanation” of Jerez penalty Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered “no clear explanation” of Jerez penalty
IndyCar Barber: Rossi leads Herta in raceday warm-up
IndyCar Barber: Rossi leads Herta in raceday warm-up IndyCar Barber: Rossi leads Herta in raceday warm-up
Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win
Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win
IndyCar to remain racing at Barber until at least 2027
IndyCar to remain racing at Barber until at least 2027 IndyCar to remain racing at Barber until at least 2027
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.