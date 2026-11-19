Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

"Disappointed" and "no excuses" – Oliver Bearman frustrated by lack of 2027 F1 contract

Oliver Bearman says it is "not a good feeling" to still have no certainty over his F1 future with just three races remaining this season

Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 19, 2026, 4:02 AM

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Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Following confirmation that Liam Lawson and Valtteri Bottas will remain on the grid, only one seat formally remains vacant for the 2027 Formula 1 season. It is the Haas seat currently occupied by Oliver Bearman.

There is virtually no doubt in the paddock that Bearman will also be on the F1 grid next year, but he finds the delay extremely frustrating, as he made clear in Las Vegas when speaking to media including Motorsport.com.

"There is nothing new to say. If I'm honest, I'm quite disappointed that I'm sitting here at round 20 without a contract signed for next year. It's been a strange situation, but we're getting there," Bearman said.

"All I can say is that it's a bit disappointing and obviously it's not ideal for a driver's confidence and things like that. Of course, I know that I've done a good job this year, but the fact that I don't know what I'm doing next year is not ideal. I'll tell you that much."

Bearman preferred to avoid the question of who exactly he is disappointed with during the media day in Sin City: "I'm not going to comment on that."

It is particularly frustrating for Bearman that he feels good progress has been made in recent weeks, yet it has still not been enough to announce an agreement, while all his fellow drivers on the grid already know where they stand.

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

"It's very clear that I'm trying to stay at Haas and that I deserve to stay at Haas. At least I feel that way. It's just a strange situation," he said.

"I really thought that we had made decent progress in the last triple header, but maybe it doesn't seem that way. It's a little disappointing. I hope that we can get to the end of this weekend and that I have some good news to tell you."

Bearman completely ruled out racing for any F1 team other than Haas in 2027, something that already appears impossible given that all the other seats have been filled.

Asked by Motorsport.com whether there is a risk that he will ultimately have to settle for a compromise – signing a deal for 2027 but not getting the long-term prospects he wants for the years beyond – he continued: "My goal for 2027 is very clear. I think we have unfinished business here.

"Then looking further into the future, it's not really in my hands, let's say it like that. It's not my avenue. I'm driving the car, but from what I've understood, it's been a challenging one."

The delay appears to be mainly related to his longer-term prospects. In Mexico, Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu dismissed speculation about excessive salary demands as “complete nonsense”, suggesting that the discussions are more likely to revolve around Bearman's future beyond 2027.

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

The 21-year-old Briton is still affiliated with Ferrari, but acknowledges that it is difficult to get any guarantees about a potential future with the Scuderia.

"I'm under contract with Ferrari. Ferrari have given me this incredible opportunity to step into F1 with them for the first time," he said. "I'm still a Ferrari junior driver and my ultimate dream is to race for Ferrari. They're the most iconic team and they're the first team that believed in me as a kid.

"It's still my ultimate dream, but there's no doubt that looking into the future, there may be some challenges there. There's no denying that, it's very clear. I don't really have much say in the matter. We just need to see how things develop over time."

Regardless of the exact cause and who is to blame, Bearman is particularly uncomfortable with still facing uncertainty with only a few weeks remaining until the winter break.

"Like I said, we are getting there, but it's not a good feeling to be sitting here with two races to go without things sorted out," he said.

"Even though I know that we're pretty much there, the fact is that we're not. There's no excuse for being here without a contract signed, quite honestly."

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