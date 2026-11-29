Formula 1 Qatar GP

Oliver Bearman feels "stupid" for celebrating 11th in F1 Qatar GP qualifying

"Why does P11 feel like pole?”, reacted the Haas driver after Saturday's qualifying at Lusail

Ed Hardy

Published: Nov 29, 2026, 1:18 PM

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Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

Haas Formula 1 driver Oliver Bearman felt “stupid” for how he celebrated qualifying 11th at the Qatar Grand Prix - even though he reckons it was the “perfect lap”.

The 21-year-old achieved his fourth best qualifying result of 2026 with a 1m23.367s at Lusail International Circuit - 0.240s off reaching Q3 instead of Racing Bulls man Liam Lawson.

Although it may not be a standout result in the grand scheme of things, it still prompted Bearman to buoyantly react via team radio, “wahoo! Why does P11 feel like pole?”.

But once the Briton had calmed down, he questioned the way he celebrated, having told Sky Sports: “I'm like P11, didn't even make it in Q3 and screaming like I won the race.

“I feel stupid after that. It was such a good lap and we definitely outperformed where we should have qualified.

“P11 is a crazy result for us, given the struggles that we've had this weekend. I put together an amazing lap, I must say.

“I was just hyped up and happy for the team because we're in a really tight battle with Audi.

"To be honest, I was very scared that they would be very competitive this weekend. I'm just super happy for everybody.”

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Haas is seventh in the championship and attempting to hold off eighth-placed Audi, which is three points behind, for its joint-second best result since entering F1 in 2016.

So beating the German marque is all that really matters in these final two races - Qatar and Abu Dhabi - with Bearman’s team-mate Rafael Camara starting Sunday’s contest in 15th.

That is compared to 13th and 16th for Audi duo Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg, so it is a solid result for Haas, particularly as Bearman failed to finish higher than 17th in Friday practice.

“We don't deserve to be in P11 on car performance, but I never say this because it's very big-headed, but I did a perfect lap today,” Bearman then said in his ‘written media’ session.

“There was not any lap time across the whole lap. One lap per year you do that, where you come out of the car and you're like, 'this was the lap'.

“There's always a corner where you feel like you left a bit, but on that lap, there was nothing - it was a good day!

“Honestly, with how we started in FP1, the car was so bad. We were so far from optimal.

"The progress that we made and the fact that I arrived in P11 with one of the best quails of the season, it's quite insane.

“I'm very proud of the team for giving me a car to do that. I pushed it to the absolute limit and beyond.”

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