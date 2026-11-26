Formula 1 Qatar GP
Oliver Bearman locks in Haas F1 seat as 2027 grid officially set
The 2027 Formula 1 grid is set as Haas confirms it has reached an agreement with Oliver Bearman for a third season
Filip Cleeren
Published: Nov 26, 2026, 9:00 AM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Photo by: Lars Baron / LAT Images via Getty Images
Oliver Bearman will officially stay at Haas for the 2027 F1 season after he and the team finally put pen to paper on a new deal.
On Thursday Haas announced Bearman would stay put for next year, partnering Brazilian rookie Rafael Camara at the squad.
Photo by: Lars Baron / LAT Images via Getty Images
Ferrari protege Bearman was always going to stay with the US-owned team, which has had him on loan from the Scuderia for the past two seasons.
But as he is set for his third year with the squad, Bearman's camp also wanted some assurances about his long-term future. And having become Haas' lead driver over the past two years, outperforming the now ousted Esteban Ocon and partnering a rookie in Camara next year, Bearman's camp is also believed to look for a significant pay increase.
At last week's Las Vegas Grand Prix, Bearman admitted he was "quite disappointed" that "I'm sitting here at round 20 without a contract signed for next year. It's been a strange situation, but we're getting there."
Bearman scored 23 of Haas' 30 points as the squad aims to hold off Audi in the fight for seventh in the championship.
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Fred Vasseur backs FIA ruling after Charles Leclerc's Las Vegas clash with Lewis Hamilton
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Filip Cleeren
Williams, Alpine fall foul of F1's 2025 cost cap
Formula 1
Formula 1 16 h
Williams, Alpine fall foul of F1's 2025 cost cap
Decision time looms for Colton Herta after 2027 Cadillac F1 snub
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
Decision time looms for Colton Herta after 2027 Cadillac F1 snub
How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay
More from
Oliver Bearman
Salary dispute holding up Oliver Bearman’s new Haas F1 deal
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
Salary dispute holding up Oliver Bearman’s new Haas F1 deal
Five drivers set for grid penalties for engine changes at F1 Las Vegas GP
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
Five drivers set for grid penalties for engine changes at F1 Las Vegas GP
What’s the state of play at F1’s smallest team?
Formula 1
What’s the state of play at F1’s smallest team?
More from
Haas F1 Team
Haas keeps Rafael Camara in F1, ending his 2026 F2 title bid
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
Haas keeps Rafael Camara in F1, ending his 2026 F2 title bid
"Disappointed" and "no excuses" – Oliver Bearman frustrated by lack of 2027 F1 contract
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
"Disappointed" and "no excuses" – Oliver Bearman frustrated by lack of 2027 F1 contract
How Ryo Hirakawa performed on his surprise F1 debut in Mexico
Formula 1
Mexican GP
How Ryo Hirakawa performed on his surprise F1 debut in Mexico
Latest news
Oliver Bearman locks in Haas F1 seat as 2027 grid officially set
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP
Oliver Bearman locks in Haas F1 seat as 2027 grid officially set
Joan Mir cleared to travel to Valencia MotoGP finale after receiving medical approval
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 min
Joan Mir cleared to travel to Valencia MotoGP finale after receiving medical approval
Judge denies Joe Gibbs Racing an injunction against Spire
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup 12 h
Judge denies Joe Gibbs Racing an injunction against Spire
Five things to look out for at F1’s Qatar GP
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP
15 h
Five things to look out for at F1’s Qatar GP
Feature
Discover prime content
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1990s
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1990s
F1's Las Vegas 'oval-style' racing was not entirely power unit-related
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
F1's Las Vegas 'oval-style' racing was not entirely power unit-related
War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Stuart Codling
War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?
How Kimi Antonelli rose so rapidly to become F1 world champion
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Kimi Antonelli rose so rapidly to become F1 world champion
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe