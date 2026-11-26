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Oliver Bearman locks in Haas F1 seat as 2027 grid officially set

The 2027 Formula 1 grid is set as Haas confirms it has reached an agreement with Oliver Bearman for a third season

Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 26, 2026, 9:00 AM

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Photo by: Lars Baron / LAT Images via Getty Images

Oliver Bearman will officially stay at Haas for the 2027 F1 season after he and the team finally put pen to paper on a new deal.

On Thursday Haas announced Bearman would stay put for next year, partnering Brazilian rookie Rafael Camara at the squad.

Photo by: Lars Baron / LAT Images via Getty Images

Ferrari protege Bearman was always going to stay with the US-owned team, which has had him on loan from the Scuderia for the past two seasons.

But as he is set for his third year with the squad, Bearman's camp also wanted some assurances about his long-term future. And having become Haas' lead driver over the past two years, outperforming the now ousted Esteban Ocon and partnering a rookie in Camara next year, Bearman's camp is also believed to look for a significant pay increase.

At last week's Las Vegas Grand Prix, Bearman admitted he was "quite disappointed" that "I'm sitting here at round 20 without a contract signed for next year. It's been a strange situation, but we're getting there."

Bearman scored 23 of Haas' 30 points as the squad aims to hold off Audi in the fight for seventh in the championship.

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