Ollie Bearman crashes out of Monaco FP3 as red flag halts session

Haas Formula 1 driver Oliver Bearman has crashed out of the third and final practice session ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, causing a red flag.

The British driver crashed at the run-up the hill towards Casino Square, causing significant damage to the rear of the Haas machinery, with the rear wing missing. After going a little wide, the rear of the car caught the barriers, leaving debris on the track before he came to a stop.

"I'm sorry guys, it's the f***ing bottoming. I totally lost it on the bump. I'm so sorry," Bearman told his team before he got out of the car unassisted.

The red flag was waved with just under 14 minutes left on the clock of the 60-minute session. At the time of the red flag, Mercedes driver and current championship leader Kimi Antonelli had put in the fastest time. He was followed by Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in the Ferraris. Bearman had been running in 13th.

The FIA later confirmed why the session restart was delayed. "Guard rail damage being inspected on site by Race Director," it stated as the clock ticked down.

Haas now has a big repair job on its hands before the all-important qualifying session at 4pm local time (3pm UK time).

Bearman currently sits ninth in the drivers' championship with 18 points.