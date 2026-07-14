Ollie Bearman hailed as "class act" after emotional Ayrton Senna Lotus drive
Ollie Bearman earned widespread praise from fans after becoming emotional while driving Ayrton Senna’s race-winning 1985 Lotus 97T
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
British Formula 1 driver Ollie Bearman has been praised by fans and branded an all-round "class act" after an emotional run in Ayrton Senna's legendary 1985 Lotus.
The 21-year-old was invited to drive the famous black-and-gold Lotus 97T around the Silverstone circuit alongside former F1 driver and Sky Sports analyst Karun Chandhok.
For Bearman, stepping into the cockpit of the car that carried Senna to his maiden grand prix victory at Estoril was an incredibly emotional experience.
"It’s a huge step back in time," Bearman said before firing up the engine. "Seeing the car that he raced and won his first race in is quite an emotional moment."
The Haas F1 driver was brought to tears as he returned to the pitlane after completing a few laps of his home grand prix circuit in the iconic machinery.
"That was an incredibly special experience," he reflected. "Sometimes you have these days in racing where it reminds you of why you fell in love with the sport."
His reaction to the experience resonated with fans. "What a grateful chap Ollie is, hands down one of the most respected drivers on the grid right now," one fan commented on YouTube, while another added: "He’s crying because it’s Senna’s car, the fact that this is what racing is. RAW speed, nothing but man and machine. We’ve lost track of that."
"The kid is a true enthusiast. So passionate that he cries to drive such a legend of motorsport," someone else posted, and another comment read: "Ollie is a proper racer. A respectful guy. All-round class act."
Further reactions included: "Brought tears to my eyes, my late brother and I grew up during the Ayrton Senna age and to see the emotional impact on Ollie, who wasn't even born yet hit me right in the heart. I have a newfound admiration for Ollie," and, "The pure emotion on Ollie's face was the ultimate sign of pure respect. Such a humble kid."
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