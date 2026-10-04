Lewis Hamilton shocked as Ollie Bearman says spider forced Malaysia hotel change
Ollie Bearman left Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc shocked after a spider forced him to abandon his Malaysia hotel
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images
Outside the Paddock
Motorsport culture beyond the track. Driver lifestyle, fashion, travel, design and the stories that make racing more than a sport.
Formula 1 drivers may be at peak fitness and drive 200mph in cars that most of us would be too scared to apply full throttle in, but this doesn't stop them from being human. Ollie Bearman, the Haas F1 driver who's pegged for a possible future at Ferrari, has the same fears as the majority of us: spiders.
During a fan event at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, the young driver described the fear he felt when he woke up to an eight-legged creature sitting beside his head to Lewis Hamilton's dismay.
Stood beside team-mate Esteban Ocon and Ferrari drivers Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, Bearman delivered the horror story.
"I got woken up at 2am with a spider next to my head," he said to gasps from his colleagues. "I swear! I swear! I texted my travel team. I was like, 'Guys, I'm moving. I'm not staying here.'"
He was asked for further details.
"I heard him, kind of walking up to me. I open my eyes, and he was right there," he said.
"No way!" Leclerc answered with his jaw on the floor.
Asked just how big this creature actually was, Bearman held up his hand. "It was like the size of my palm!" he said, pointing. "Yes! I swear! I swear! And then I hit him away, I put the torch on, and I couldn't find him. So when I moved to my new hotel, I haven't opened my suitcase yet because I'm scared he's in there."
Hamilton has been racing and visiting Malaysia for almost two decades, and he was still surprised to hear that the country has spiders that large.
"I would have been sleeping in the car!" he laughed. "I didn't even realise that Malaysia had spiders!
"Oh my god, that changes everything. What?! I've been coming for 20 years, I didn't know that."
Bearman was likely describing the huntsman spider, which frequents houses and hotels around the country. While they're harmless, they do use venom on small prey. Horribly, instead of creating webs, they run quickly across trees, walls and ceilings.
Photos from F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia- Sunday
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Share Or Save This Story
Dropped Esteban Ocon defiant: Formula 1 is “where I belong”
Toyota denies 2027 WEC deal with Esteban Ocon
You Ask The Questions: Esteban Ocon
Five contenders to replace Esteban Ocon at Haas for F1 2027
Esteban Ocon to leave Haas at the end of F1 2026
Why nationality should be 'no factor' as Haas considers Fornaroli and Camara for F1 2027
Latest news
Enea Bastianini: "I've been waiting a long time for this moment"
Marc Marquez sent body double to Motegi kart race: “We are not here to mess around or drive go karts"
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia descends into chaos as car trouble prompts red flag
Kyle Larson debates purpose of stage points, call them "participation awards"
You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi
The wide world of strategy options expected in F1's Bahrain GP in Malaysia
How drivers waiting in the wings can still make their presence count in F1
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments