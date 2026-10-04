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Lewis Hamilton shocked as Ollie Bearman says spider forced Malaysia hotel change

Ollie Bearman left Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc shocked after a spider forced him to abandon his Malaysia hotel

Alex Harrington
Edited:
Untitled Design (25)

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

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Formula 1 drivers may be at peak fitness and drive 200mph in cars that most of us would be too scared to apply full throttle in, but this doesn't stop them from being human. Ollie Bearman, the Haas F1 driver who's pegged for a possible future at Ferrari, has the same fears as the majority of us: spiders.

During a fan event at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, the young driver described the fear he felt when he woke up to an eight-legged creature sitting beside his head to Lewis Hamilton's dismay.

Stood beside team-mate Esteban Ocon and Ferrari drivers Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, Bearman delivered the horror story.

 

"I got woken up at 2am with a spider next to my head," he said to gasps from his colleagues. "I swear! I swear! I texted my travel team. I was like, 'Guys, I'm moving. I'm not staying here.'"

He was asked for further details.

"I heard him, kind of walking up to me. I open my eyes, and he was right there," he said.

"No way!" Leclerc answered with his jaw on the floor.

Asked just how big this creature actually was, Bearman held up his hand. "It was like the size of my palm!" he said, pointing. "Yes! I swear! I swear! And then I hit him away, I put the torch on, and I couldn't find him. So when I moved to my new hotel, I haven't opened my suitcase yet because I'm scared he's in there."

Hamilton has been racing and visiting Malaysia for almost two decades, and he was still surprised to hear that the country has spiders that large.

"I would have been sleeping in the car!" he laughed. "I didn't even realise that Malaysia had spiders!

"Oh my god, that changes everything. What?! I've been coming for 20 years, I didn't know that."

Bearman was likely describing the huntsman spider, which frequents houses and hotels around the country. While they're harmless, they do use venom on small prey. Horribly, instead of creating webs, they run quickly across trees, walls and ceilings.

Photos from F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia- Sunday

Wet weather

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
The drivers parade

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
If Verstappen

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Fans

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Fans taking part in pit stop challenge

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes; Lando Norris, McLaren; Carlos Sainz, Williams

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Driver parade atmosphere

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
McLaren and Mercedes fans

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Andy Stevenson, Aston Martin Sporting Director

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Paul Monaghan, Red Bull Racing Head of Car Engineering

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Wet weather

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
FIA Medical Car kicks up spray in the pit lane.

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Marching bands perform on the grid.

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
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Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Fans under umbrellas

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Aston Martin team members

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
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Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Formula 1
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