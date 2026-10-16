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Ollie Bearman spotted driving 1,000hp+ Ferrari supercar through Monaco

The Haas F1 driver was filmed leaving a Monaco dealership behind the wheel of Ferrari's latest supercar

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 16, 2026, 1:01 PM

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Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images





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A blue Ferrari 849 Testarossa pulling out of a Monte Carlo dealership is a normal thing in the principality of Monaco. But a recent video from a Monaco-based influencer shows Haas Formula 1 driver Ollie Bearman driving the new Ferrari supercar. It comes as no surprise that such a view has generated approximately 5,600 likes and 79 shares at the time of writing.

In the video, a blue 849 wearing white racing stripes and yellow brake calipers - bearing a Monaco registration - exits the Scuderia Monte-Carlo, a Ferrari retailer.

While the caption of the Instagram post says the young Briton is 'testing' the car, this hasn't been confirmed. A private dealership test drive or vehicle loan arrangement would be more plausible.

What the 849 Testarossa actually is

Ferrari introduced the car on 9 September 2025 as the plug-in hybrid successor to the SF90 Stradale. The building of the cars at Maranello started in mid-2026. Power is shovelled from a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 producing 830 PS - around 819 horsepower.

Three electric motors, two up front and one at the rear, add an additional 220 PS. The total is 1,050 PS (1,036 hp), which is 50 PS more than the SF90 managed and very close to what a 2026 F1 car produces.

An eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox sends power to all four wheels, and Ferrari claims a 0-100 km/h time of just 2.3 seconds. Top speed sits at around 330 km/h, or 205 mph. The 7.45 kWh battery is good for roughly 26 km (16 miles) of electric driving, enough for a silent run down to the harbour.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa, Ferrari

It can be bought as a coupe or as a Spider with a folding hard top, and pricing sits well and truly within F1 driver salary territory, starting at around €460,000 for the coupe and €500,000 for the Spider.

The "eight" in the name is for the cylinder count, and "49" is each cylinder's displacement, just under 500cc. "Testarossa" revives a 1950s Ferrari racer and the famous 1980s supercar. Design elements reference both the F80 hypercar and the Daytona, with Ferrari comparing the rear of the car to that of the 1970 512S endurance car.

The stripes look like a livery choice. They might tempt you to call it the track-focused Assetto Fiorano pack, which is offered on both body styles and trims about 30 kg of fat. But without a look at the configurator, I can only guess.

Why a Ferrari junior would be driving one

Bearman is a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy and competes with the Ferrari-powered Haas squad. His first race in F1 saw him replace a surgery-stricken Carlos Sainz at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where he finished an impressive seventh.

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