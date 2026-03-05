Skip to main content

Formula 1 Australian GP

Ollie Bearman warns Australian GP could be "worst-case scenario" for new F1 regulations

Oliver Bearman says he won’t “draw any conclusions” from the Australian Grand Prix, warning Albert Park could be a worst-case test for the new regulations

Lydia Mee Filip Cleeren
Published:
Alexander Albon, Williams

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Oliver Bearman doesn't want to "draw any conclusions" from the Australian Grand Prix, arguing that the season-opening race could be the "worst-case scenario" for the new regulations due to the lack of braking zones at Albert Park.

While the 20-year-old driver has some reservations about the upcoming weekend of racing, he looked to the silver lining of capitalising on the chaotic moments.

"Definitely, with chaos comes opportunity, and I'm looking forward to getting out there," he told the media in Australia.

"Of course, this track is maybe not the best start for these regulations, simply because of the nature of the circuit. It's there with Monza, with Austria, with Jeddah as being one of the more challenging ones.

"We don't have much energy to play with, simply because there aren't many braking zones. I think it's going to be maybe the worst-case scenario of these regs. I'm remaining open-minded, I don't want to draw any conclusions after Australia.

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

"It's going to be interesting and the main thing is that it's a long championship and at the start there's going to be way more opportunity than in five or six races' time when we all have everything figured out. Hopefully, we can have a clean weekend, focus on our priorities and have a good one."

When asked if it was key to have a clean weekend, the Haas driver added: "I think so. There's no surplus of energy, we're always going to be running at the bottom of the pack everywhere and with nothing spare, it means that we're going to have to be on top of our efficiency and on top of our strategies and everything.

"It's going to be chaotic, but it's a great opportunity as well, so I'm looking forward to that."

Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1
