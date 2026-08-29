One detail of Lando Norris' McLaren extension has F1 fans talking

One main detail of Lando Norris's contract extension with McLaren has caught the attention of Formula 1 fans, who have branded the deal as "well deserved".

The reigning F1 champion signed a contract extension to remain with McLaren until at least the end of 2030. The 26-year-old, who secured his maiden drivers' title in 2025, will also receive his championship-winning MCL39 chassis as part of the new agreement.

Having debuted for the Woking outfit in 2019, Norris has started more grands prix for McLaren than any other driver, with 163. Over his career so far, the Briton has accumulated 13 grand prix wins, 48 podium finishes, 18 pole positions, 20 fastest laps, 1589 career points and one drivers' championship.

"The perfect choice for both sides, Lando showed McLaren loyalty and it more than paid off with a title, so he deserves a new mega deal. He might possibly be a one-team guy for his career, and he might not be done winning titles either," one fan commented on Reddit.

Someone else posted: "Well deserved. I hope this comes with a big salary increase because he’s been one of the best drivers on the grid this season and has a title. He literally reminds me of Button after 2009 but with a higher skill ceiling."

Lando Norris, McLaren Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images

The MCL39 chassis became a big talking point among fans.

"This is such a beautiful gesture from McLaren to give Lando the championship-winning car. Well-deserved extension with the loyalty he's given them from the very beginning and paid off well with the title last year. Plus, with what he's been doing so far this season, even with the reliability woes earlier in the year, he's going to be competitive with them for much longer," another fan wrote.

"Big fat contract extension and he's being gifted his championship-winning car. What a day for the lad!" someone else posted, while another commented: "Such an insane gift to be able to get your first championship-winning car. Fully deserved. He's stuck with the team through thick and thin! Bro is for sure going to celebrate tonight."