Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Oscar Piastri accepts Arvid Lindblad clash penalty; guidelines 'tricky' to enforce at Mexico opening corners

Piastri took a 10-second penalty in Mexico City for his Turn 1-2 collision with Arvid Lindblad

Jake Boxall-Legge

Published: Nov 5, 2026, 8:20 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Oscar Piastri accepted his Mexico City Grand Prix penalty for colliding with Arvid Lindblad on the basis of the Formula 1 driving standards guidelines - but suggested that those guidelines might need tweaking for corners like the Mexican opening complex.

The Australian hung his McLaren around the outside of Lindblad into Turn 1, with the intent of gaining the inside line for the immediate approach of Turn 2. Both drivers held their lines, which led to Lindblad's rear-left wheel making contact with Piastri's front right; this sprung the Racing Bulls into the air, into the exit wall and out of the race.

Piastri took a 10-second penalty for the contact, which cost him seventh place. He was classified in 13th place, as the field bunched up following the resulting safety car.

He believes that corners with immediate changes of direction make those guidelines difficult to enforce. The FIA's driving standards guidelines state that a driver on the inside must have its front axle level with the mirrors of the car in front to 'earn' racing room at the apex, but an outside line moves mandates that the attacking driver must have their front axle level with that of the defending car.

"I think looking at the guidelines, it's kind of hard to argue against the penalty," Piastri began. "But I think that set of corners in Mexico, that's where the guidelines are very tricky to enforce.

"Every corner's slightly different, every sequence of corners especially, and yeah it kind of feels like when your only option to avoid an incident is to cut the track, you're not left in a great place.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

"It's a difficult one for sure. I think Arvid was very robust. I think if you look at the guidelines he had the right to [defend], I think also for myself I had the right to try and make that move stick until the point where I tried to back out which is when we collided."

Speaking about the upcoming Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Piastri simply hoped for a "cleaner" weekend in McLaren's pursuit to reclaim third in the constructors' championship over Red Bull. The team fell behind Red Bull after Austin, and the gap to the Milton Keynes squad has now grown to 17 points.

McLaren has a revised front wing for the Brazilian race, which should feed into the development of its 2027 car as it endeavours to produce a more benign-handling MCL41. Piastri is hoping that the new parts can evoke more balanced handling traits in the current car; both drivers have conceded that the 2026 McLaren needs to be 'manhandled' to reach its ideal limits.

"I don't think I need to do anything spectacular; I think it would just be nice to have a little cleaner weekend, that's for sure," Piastri explained.

"We've obviously got some new bits for the car this weekend, so hopefully that makes life a little bit easier, but there's no need to try and bounce back and do something special.

"It's just trying to work on the things we've continually been working on and trying to make the car behave a little bit nicer if we can, so that's the biggest aim and see where we end up. There's no point trying to force something that's not going to happen, so we'll just take whatever pace we can get."

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Lewis Hamilton admits his outspoken nature has made Ferrari move more difficult

Next article F1 Brazil GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Jake Boxall-Legge





How Ryo Hirakawa performed on his surprise F1 debut in Mexico



Formula 1



Mexican GP



How Ryo Hirakawa performed on his surprise F1 debut in Mexico





Mexico Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2026



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Mexico Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2026





How Ferrari's loss became Max Verstappen's gain at F1's Mexico GP



Formula 1



Mexican GP



How Ferrari's loss became Max Verstappen's gain at F1's Mexico GP

More from

Oscar Piastri





Penalty drops Oscar Piastri out of F1 Mexico GP points



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Penalty drops Oscar Piastri out of F1 Mexico GP points





"Two steps forward, one step back" – Oscar Piastri explains the route out of McLaren's car woes



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



"Two steps forward, one step back" – Oscar Piastri explains the route out of McLaren's car woes





Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40



Formula 1



Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40

More from

McLaren





F1 Brazil GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



13 min



F1 Brazil GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch





McLaren promotes Gregoire Saucy to WEC Hypercar team for 2027



WEC



WEC



McLaren promotes Gregoire Saucy to WEC Hypercar team for 2027





Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense



Formula 1



Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense

Latest news





Kimi Antonelli admits he questioned himself throughout his rookie campaign



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



5 min



Kimi Antonelli admits he questioned himself throughout his rookie campaign





F1 Brazil GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



13 min



F1 Brazil GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch





Oscar Piastri accepts Arvid Lindblad clash penalty; guidelines 'tricky' to enforce at Mexico opening corners



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



18 min



Oscar Piastri accepts Arvid Lindblad clash penalty; guidelines 'tricky' to enforce at Mexico opening corners





Kyle Larson sits alone on stage for NASCAR Championship Media Day



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



1 h



Kyle Larson sits alone on stage for NASCAR Championship Media Day

Feature

Discover prime content





A water park, “not a rock star” and Toto Wolff’s words – Is Kimi Antonelli really a different F1 champion?



Formula 1



By Ronald Vording



A water park, “not a rock star” and Toto Wolff’s words – Is Kimi Antonelli really a different F1 champion?





Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Filip Cleeren



Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1960s



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1960s





How Ryo Hirakawa performed on his surprise F1 debut in Mexico



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



How Ryo Hirakawa performed on his surprise F1 debut in Mexico

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe