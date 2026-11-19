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Oscar Piastri addresses management plans after Mark Webber split

Oscar Piastri has spoken publicly for the first time since he and the Webbers parted ways

Ben Vinel Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 19, 2026, 7:08 PM

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Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

McLaren Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri says his upcoming management structure is yet to be defined, after his partnership with managers Ann and Mark Webber was terminated.

Piastri put out a joint press release on 9 November, indicating he and the Webbers had “mutually ended their agreement”.

Their seven-year partnership saw the youngster’s meteoric rise in junior formulae, with back-to-back Formula Renault Eurocup, Formula 3 and Formula 2 titles; his managers then played a key role in Piastri’s career-defining move as he stunningly walked away from his Alpine team and signed for McLaren as an F1 race driver.

However, the Webbers took a step back early in the 2026 season, with Mark no longer assisting Piastri trackside. The Australian has been getting support from Pedro Matos, his race engineer at Prema in Formula 2, and mental coach Emma Murray, but as of now he can’t provide any clues as to his future management.

Speaking publicly for the first time since his split with the Webbers, Piastri said: “They played a massive role in my career obviously and getting to this point, particularly the end of my junior career and the start of my F1 career. Both the support at the track and behind the scenes was incredibly valuable. And I think now is the appropriate time to go on our separate paths and do new things.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren with Mark Webber

Photo by: Getty Images

“I don't have anything set in stone at the moment. I'm still kind of looking at what the future looks like necessarily around me and the team around me, but yeah, they played a massively important role in my career.”

Pressed on who he was going to be represented by going forward, Piastri reiterated: “I don't have anyone confirmed. I've obviously got a kind of interim set-up at the moment, but no, nothing set in stone for the future, and I'll define that in due course.”

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Piastri signed a multi-year contract with McLaren in March 2025, with the deal theoretically running to the end of 2028.

The 2026 season hasn’t matched his expectations, as last year’s title favourite has struggled to adapt to F1’s new machinery. He is on a 16-race podiumless run, now the longest streak in his career.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Alex Slitz / Getty Images

Asked what he would like to achieve in the last three grands prix of the campaign to build on confidence and performance ahead of 2027, Piastri said: “Just trying to keep learning, that's the biggest thing. It's not a very exciting answer, I get it, but just trying to keep building understanding.

“This year we've gone from in the earlier part of the season trying to get our head around what I need to do differently to then having a pretty good understanding of what it needs to look like, but then actually going and achieving it has been challenging.

“There's definitely been more encouraging signs in the last five or six races. It's not been linear, there's been some better races, there's been some worse ones in amongst those. Brazil, even if the result didn't show [he finished sixth, 56 seconds adrift of race-winning team-mate Lando Norris], it was probably the best race pace that I've had for a long time.

“So, for me, just trying to keep building on that. Obviously as a team we want to beat Red Bull in the constructors' championship, and for myself I'd love to get back on the podium or try and snag a win. But the most important thing is to try and set up next year as best as I can, and hopefully we can achieve that in these next few weeks.”

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