Formula 1 United States GP
Oscar Piastri delivers worrying McLaren verdict with six races remaining
Oscar Piastri believes McLaren is unlikely to resolve its MCL40 performance problems before the end of the 2026 Formula 1 season
Alex Harrington
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 10:05 AM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Alessio Morgese
McLaren Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri has admitted that his team will likely not find a fix for its problems before the close of the 2026 season. With only six races remaining, the Australian believes the car has reached its limit.
“I think in the short term, it’s probably as good as it’s going to get,” he told the media. "Malaysia was another good step forward in terms of understanding what I need to do to fundamentally bring the car a bit closer to where I would like it to be.
“I don’t think we’re going to have any magic answers this year.”
The 2026 regulations have brought drastic changes that several drivers across the grid are struggling to fully understand.
“The cars themselves are very different,” Piastri said. “The tyres are quite different as well, so that’s not going to change anytime soon. I’m definitely making progress, [but] it’s still not as comfortable as I would like.”
Piastri described McLaren’s performance as all or nothing.
“Either you’re quite a way off or you’re really fast. There’s not really an in-between,” he said. Asked what is behind the drastic changes in performance, he joked: “If I knew, I’d be a much happier person.”
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
He also admitted that his team-mate and reigning champion Lando Norris has at times flattered the car, exhibiting more performance than the car is actually capable of.
“Some of the laps that Lando’s done in qualifying to put the car on pole have been better than what the car deserves,” he said, ever a team player. Norris has described the car as "mentally exhausting" to drive, and team principal Andrea Stella has also agreed with Piastri, confirming that the MCL40's underlying problems won't be fixed until the 2027 car.
Piastri is seventh in the championship on 138 points without a grand prix win this season. McLaren, the reigning constructors’ champion, is third on 339 points, but only seven ahead of a resurgent Red Bull going into this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article FIA enforces new rule to close F1 cost cap loophole
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Alex Harrington
Lando Norris faces anxious wait as F2 prepares to decide future of his racing team
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lando Norris faces anxious wait as F2 prepares to decide future of his racing team
Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win
Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"
More from
Oscar Piastri
Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40
Formula 1
Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40
Why McLaren cannot fix its F1 car handling until 2027
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Why McLaren cannot fix its F1 car handling until 2027
Oscar Piastri on his Singapore puncture: “Ironically, it probably helped”
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Oscar Piastri on his Singapore puncture: “Ironically, it probably helped”
More from
McLaren
McLaren held fresh talks after Singapore GP clash as Lando Norris promises to "make better decisions"
Formula 1
Formula 1
United States GP
2 h
McLaren held fresh talks after Singapore GP clash as Lando Norris promises to "make better decisions"
McLaren to use final 2026 developments to test 2027 F1 car concepts
Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren to use final 2026 developments to test 2027 F1 car concepts
Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense
Formula 1
Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense
Latest news
Mirko Bortolotti risked another disqualification: How Grasser saved second place
DTM
DTM DTM 13 min
Mirko Bortolotti risked another disqualification: How Grasser saved second place
FIA enforces new rule to close F1 cost cap loophole
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
United States GP
1 h
FIA enforces new rule to close F1 cost cap loophole
Marc Marquez praises MotoGP title rival Jorge Martín: “He is an incredible talent”
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP 1 h
Marc Marquez praises MotoGP title rival Jorge Martín: “He is an incredible talent”
McLaren held fresh talks after Singapore GP clash as Lando Norris promises to "make better decisions"
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
United States GP
2 h
McLaren held fresh talks after Singapore GP clash as Lando Norris promises to "make better decisions"
Feature
Discover prime content
Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40
How levelling the playing field isn’t antithetical to the principles of F1
Formula 1
By Pat Symonds
How levelling the playing field isn’t antithetical to the principles of F1
Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027
Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe