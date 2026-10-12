Oscar Piastri: How a slow puncture set up thrilling Lewis Hamilton pass
Oscar Piastri reflects on his slow puncture and thrilling final-lap overtake on Lewis Hamilton at the Singapore GP
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images
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The 2026 Singapore Grand Prix was an exhausting war of attrition for the entire paddock, but McLaren's Oscar Piastri walked away from the Marina Bay Street Circuit with a hard-fought fifth-place finish. Navigating extreme heat and severe tyre degradation, the Australian driver salvaged a crucial chunk of Constructors' points for the Woking squad.
The tale of 'puncture and the pass'
Piastri's Sunday was severely complicated by a slow puncture that forced an additional unscheduled pitstop and compromised his overall race strategy. However, that unexpected late-race tyre offset gave him the grip advantage he needed to hunt down Scuderia Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages, successfully executing a thrilling overtake on the final lap to steal P5.
“P5. That was a hot and tough one. Overall, it felt like a reasonable race," Piastri explained following the chequered flag. "The puncture was a shame, but I think fifth place was the maximum we could have done today."
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images
Despite the mechanical setback, Piastri thoroughly enjoyed his late-race duel with the seven-time world champion.
"We didn’t quite have the pace to challenge the Red Bull and the Ferraris, although being able to get that final position from Lewis made it worthwhile, and it was a fun way to finish the race," Piastri admitted. "It was a reasonable chunk of points for the team, so thank you for their hard work."
A brutal reality check for McLaren
While Piastri was satisfied with his personal recovery drive, he echoed the grave concerns voiced earlier in the weekend by his team-mate Lando Norris and team principal Andrea Stella regarding McLaren's fundamental lack of raw pace.
“Across this triple-header, I've definitely felt much more comfortable in the car, which has been a real positive, but we need to be honest — we clearly aren't quick enough at the moment," Piastri stated bluntly.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
With Mercedes and Red Bull Racing making massive developmental strides in recent weeks, Piastri warned that McLaren desperately needs an aerodynamic response before the paddock arrives in Austin for the United States Grand Prix.
"If we want to be fighting for podiums and wins, we need a decent step forward to close the gap to Red Bull and Mercedes," the Australian concluded. "We have work to do, but I am confident we can do it. I’m looking forward to a short break, before we head into the final swing of the season.”
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