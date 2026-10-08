Oscar Piastri leaves F1 Fans in stitches with unexpected Singapore GP answer
An unexpected voice crack prompted a hilarious response from the McLaren driver
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan
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Singapore has a reputation of punishing even the best Formula 1 drivers. But talking to fans ahead of the sprint weekend, Oscar Piastri offered a more personal and hilarious answer as to why this weekend could be difficult.
During McLaren Racing Live at Singapore's Sands Theatre yesterday, the McLaren driver was asked what makes the Singapore race so difficult. A standard answer would focus on the intense heat or maybe the tight street circuit corners, but the Australian wasn't able to finish his answer without a slight voice crack.
"Obviously all the races are tough, but this is at another level to all the other races. So you have to..." At this point his voice broke and he stopped before making a quacking sound as the crowd erupted into laughter.
"It's a hot race, Oscar, we get it," the interviewer said.
Fans of the papaya driver know full well how funny he can be, with his dry sense of humour in full swing as he modestly pokes fun at himself.
"What's the hardest thing about Singapore? Puberty," he says with a slight smile across his face.
Singapore really is hard on drivers
Singapore really is one of the most demanding tracks of the F1 season. The Marina Bay Circuit sits in a humid and hot environment under strong artificial lighting that illuminates the darkness of the night race.
With the circuit demanding heavy braking between the track's close walls and limited opportunities to overtake, this is a very challenging weekend for drivers who will spend around two hours on Sunday fighting for points.
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