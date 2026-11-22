Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Oscar Piastri rejects need for McLaren warning in Lando Norris fight: "Don't need to be told"

The Australian fought from 17th on the grid to his first podium since May in Las Vegas

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 7:52 AM

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Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images





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McLaren Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri says he and his team-mate Lando Norris "don't need to be told" how to race each other, after the Woking outfit warned its drivers to be careful during their battle in the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Australian driver started 17th after a 10-place grid penalty for an engine change, but fought through the pack to finish third, behind winner Max Verstappen and Norris. It was his first podium since Miami in May.

Both Norris and Piastri raced each other in the closing stages, with 2025 champion Norris passing Piastri to take second. Sky Sports put it to Piastri that the team had warned them to keep it careful, an instruction he had not appeared to welcome on the radio.

"Yeah, we know what we're doing. We don't need to be told," he said.

"For the team, that was a great result. We obviously got a little bit close at some points, but we were both very clear with what the goal was, which was to score as many points for the team as possible.

"So we definitely didn't race too hard. We raced each other very smart."

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

Piastri called the race "bizarre", with the slipstream making it impossible for anyone to break away.

"Obviously a massive pack, the slipstream being so important. Our pace generally was pretty good. We're obviously lacking a bit on the straights, but we're making up for it in the corners," he said.

"It was just a bit odd in terms of the overtaking and where you would overtake. It wasn't normal. There was a bit of strategy involved with the buttons used, and where to use your energy, where to save it and stuff like that."

With two rounds remaining in the season, Norris and Piastri sit fifth and seventh in the drivers' standings with 264 points and 167 points, respectively. Norris is level on points with Mercedes' George Russell in fourth.

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