Formula 1 United States GP
Oscar Piastri: What made me fast last season is now my “downfall”
The Australian has revealed that the driving techniques that helped him challenge for the 2025 Formula 1 championship have become a liability under the new regulations
Alex Harrington
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 7:23 PM
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Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Alex Slitz Getty Images
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McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has admitted that the strengths that made him a title contender during the 2025 Formula 1 season have become his biggest weaknesses as he battles to adapt to this year's regulations.
The Australian sits seventh in the championship with just 138 points and lacking a grand prix win so far this season. His team-mate and reigning champion Lando Norris perches just one rung above him in the standings, but with vastly more points - 201. With F1 now beginning its American triple-header, Piastri believes he is slowly starting to become more comfortable with the car.
Asked about McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown’s claim that he is back to being the driver of old, Piastri said in the FIA press conference in Austin: “It certainly was hard to find for a while, but I feel like the last triple-header was definitely more back to where I wanted to be.
“I’m definitely still not at the level I aspire to be at, but I’m back in the ballpark that I should be in. It’s been no secret that this year has been challenging in terms of getting a grip on this year’s car.
“But I feel like over the last few weeks, it’s started to click a little bit more. It’s still very challenging, but we’re finding a way.”
He admitted that very little has changed on the car, and that most of the work has been on himself instead.
“We’ve tried various things, but what’s been challenging this year, you can’t quickly fix. Even trying to fix it overall is not an easy thing at all,” he added.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
“It’s been a lot of hard work in terms of how I adapt myself to the car, because the things that were working so well for me at points last year are kind of the things that are my downfall in a lot of weekends this year.
“When you can’t rely on the things that you normally want to rely on, it is always challenging, both in terms of actually adapting, but also, when you’ve been used to something working for you for a long time, trying to go away from that, there’s a mental challenge to that as well.”
Piastri’s comments follow his admission after a difficult Singapore Grand Prix that McLaren has “no magic answers” this season, and team principal Andrea Stella added that the car will not change enough to help the situation until next year.
McLaren is third in the constructors’ championship, seven points ahead of a surging Red Bull, whose Max Verstappen comes off two consecutive grand prix wins. The papaya-coloured team will be hoping that this new-found performance at Milton Keynes takes a weekend off at the Circuit of the Americas.
Read Also:
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