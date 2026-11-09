Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP
Oscar Piastri splits from Mark Webber management
The Aussies’ management partnership has been terminated
Ben Vinel
Published: Nov 9, 2026, 8:39 AM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 1st position, with Mark Webber
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Oscar Piastri and Mark Webber have mutually agreed to terminate their management agreement, the pair have announced.
Webber and his wife Ann – who ran Mark’s career herself back in the day – became Piastri’s managers in 2019, the year the youngster narrowly beat Victor Martins to the Formula Renault Eurocup title and a spot on Renault’s F1 academy.
Piastri’s rise was meteoric from then on, as he clinched the Formula 3 title the following year – again marginally, with Theo Pourchaire and Logan Sargeant just a few points adrift – and won Formula 2 in 2021, also as a rookie, and with little competition that time.
Under Webber, Piastri made the career-defining move to leave the Alpine fold and sign a McLaren race deal for the 2023 Formula 1 season, which paved the way for his 2025 title bid. Across 88 career starts so far, the Australian has taken six pole positions and nine victories.
“We are proud to have played a pivotal role in the formative years of Oscar's career and to have placed him in F1 so that he could compete at the front so early on,” Webber said.
“Following our reduced trackside involvement this season, we have collectively agreed that now is an appropriate time to bring our management agreement to a close. This will allow Oscar to build on his achievements under a new management structure, and for us to embark on our new ventures. We wish Oscar all the very best for a long and successful career.”
Mark Webber, Oscar Piastri and Ann Webber
Photo by: Uncredited
Piastri added: “I'd like to thank Mark and Ann for all their support and advice over the years. Their guidance has been invaluable, particularly in navigating the beginning of my F1 career. I wish them all the best going forward.”
Webber had taken a step back at the start of the 2026 season and no longer supported Piastri trackside, with a couple of new figures assisting the McLaren driver – Pedro Matos, his race engineer at Prema in Formula 2, and mental coach Emma Murray.
“There wasn't anything specific, just we made a decision for things to look a bit different,” Piastri said back in February. “Mark is still very much involved and I've been in contact with him a lot over the last few weeks. He just won't be trackside as much anymore. So that's really the extent of it.
“There was nothing specific that triggered it.”
Appearing on the High Performance Podcast in May, the 25-year-old added: “The relationship's good. Very thorough, is Mark. When I first got into F1, Mark was coming up with questions and ideas that literally hadn't even entered my brain. I would hear him say it and go like, 'How the hell did he think of that?' Or like, 'How am I ever going to think of that?'
Mark Webber and McLaren team members applaud
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
“And I think just with experience, we're always learning every day, but now starting my fourth year, I have either the answers to a lot of those kinds of questions that I wouldn't have had in the first couple of years, or I know the questions to keep asking, which just comes with experience.
“There's naturally less and less for Mark to do on the racing side of things the more experienced I become. But especially in the first couple of years, there are some lessons you have to learn the hard way, and there's no other way of doing it, but I'm sure there could have been plenty of other slightly annoying, tougher lessons to learn that I was probably spared because of Mark's experience and Mark's guidance.
“There's probably always going to be situations or things that have gone smoothly or almost problems that weren't problems that I'm never going to know about because Mark managed them for me. That's probably how it's changed in the last few years.”
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Red Bull boss hails Max Verstappen's Brazil podium: "He's beating the sim on a regular basis"
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Ben Vinel
‘I’ll try to win, somehow’ – Can Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen fight back for F1 Brazilian GP victory?
Formula 1
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
19 h
‘I’ll try to win, somehow’ – Can Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen fight back for F1 Brazilian GP victory?
McLaren’s 2027-spec front wing is making its F1 car more predictable
Formula 1
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
20 h
McLaren’s 2027-spec front wing is making its F1 car more predictable
You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi
More from
Mark Webber
Oscar Piastri shares how relationship with Mark Webber has evolved since F1 debut
Formula 1
Formula 1
Miami GP
Oscar Piastri shares how relationship with Mark Webber has evolved since F1 debut
Mark Webber’s Oscar Piastri role change was inevitable, says David Coulthard
Formula 1
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Mark Webber’s Oscar Piastri role change was inevitable, says David Coulthard
What F1 history tells us about three-way title deciders
Formula 1
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
What F1 history tells us about three-way title deciders
More from
McLaren
How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos
"He really wanted it" – why Russell was furious over aborted Brazil ‘pole’ lap
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
"He really wanted it" – why Russell was furious over aborted Brazil ‘pole’ lap
F1 Brazilian GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
Formula 1
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
F1 Brazilian GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
Latest news
Oscar Piastri splits from Mark Webber management
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
7 min
Oscar Piastri splits from Mark Webber management
WEC drivers question lack of full-course yellow after heavy Monza crash
WEC
WEC WEC
Monza
1 h
WEC drivers question lack of full-course yellow after heavy Monza crash
How Formula 1 proved the naysayers wrong – for once
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
How Formula 1 proved the naysayers wrong – for once
Kyle Larson, Cliff Daniels and the Hendrick 5 are who we say they are
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Homestead-Miami
4 h
Kyle Larson, Cliff Daniels and the Hendrick 5 are who we say they are
Feature
Discover prime content
How Formula 1 proved the naysayers wrong – for once
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
By Stuart Codling
How Formula 1 proved the naysayers wrong – for once
How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
By Stuart Codling
How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos
"He really wanted it" – why Russell was furious over aborted Brazil ‘pole’ lap
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
By Stuart Codling
"He really wanted it" – why Russell was furious over aborted Brazil ‘pole’ lap
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Brazilian GP
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Brazilian GP
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe