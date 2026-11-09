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Oscar Piastri splits from Mark Webber management

The Aussies’ management partnership has been terminated

Ben Vinel

Published: Nov 9, 2026, 8:39 AM

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Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 1st position, with Mark Webber

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri and Mark Webber have mutually agreed to terminate their management agreement, the pair have announced.

Webber and his wife Ann – who ran Mark’s career herself back in the day – became Piastri’s managers in 2019, the year the youngster narrowly beat Victor Martins to the Formula Renault Eurocup title and a spot on Renault’s F1 academy.

Piastri’s rise was meteoric from then on, as he clinched the Formula 3 title the following year – again marginally, with Theo Pourchaire and Logan Sargeant just a few points adrift – and won Formula 2 in 2021, also as a rookie, and with little competition that time.

Under Webber, Piastri made the career-defining move to leave the Alpine fold and sign a McLaren race deal for the 2023 Formula 1 season, which paved the way for his 2025 title bid. Across 88 career starts so far, the Australian has taken six pole positions and nine victories.

“We are proud to have played a pivotal role in the formative years of Oscar's career and to have placed him in F1 so that he could compete at the front so early on,” Webber said.

“Following our reduced trackside involvement this season, we have collectively agreed that now is an appropriate time to bring our management agreement to a close. This will allow Oscar to build on his achievements under a new management structure, and for us to embark on our new ventures. We wish Oscar all the very best for a long and successful career.”

Mark Webber, Oscar Piastri and Ann Webber

Photo by: Uncredited

Piastri added: “I'd like to thank Mark and Ann for all their support and advice over the years. Their guidance has been invaluable, particularly in navigating the beginning of my F1 career. I wish them all the best going forward.”

Webber had taken a step back at the start of the 2026 season and no longer supported Piastri trackside, with a couple of new figures assisting the McLaren driver – Pedro Matos, his race engineer at Prema in Formula 2, and mental coach Emma Murray.

“There wasn't anything specific, just we made a decision for things to look a bit different,” Piastri said back in February. “Mark is still very much involved and I've been in contact with him a lot over the last few weeks. He just won't be trackside as much anymore. So that's really the extent of it.

“There was nothing specific that triggered it.”

Appearing on the High Performance Podcast in May, the 25-year-old added: “The relationship's good. Very thorough, is Mark. When I first got into F1, Mark was coming up with questions and ideas that literally hadn't even entered my brain. I would hear him say it and go like, 'How the hell did he think of that?' Or like, 'How am I ever going to think of that?'

Mark Webber and McLaren team members applaud

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

“And I think just with experience, we're always learning every day, but now starting my fourth year, I have either the answers to a lot of those kinds of questions that I wouldn't have had in the first couple of years, or I know the questions to keep asking, which just comes with experience.

“There's naturally less and less for Mark to do on the racing side of things the more experienced I become. But especially in the first couple of years, there are some lessons you have to learn the hard way, and there's no other way of doing it, but I'm sure there could have been plenty of other slightly annoying, tougher lessons to learn that I was probably spared because of Mark's experience and Mark's guidance.

“There's probably always going to be situations or things that have gone smoothly or almost problems that weren't problems that I'm never going to know about because Mark managed them for me. That's probably how it's changed in the last few years.”

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