Oscar Piastri's new merchandise collection earns positive fan reaction
Oscar Piastri has launched his new 'World Circuit' merchandise collection
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
McLaren Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri has launched a new line of personal merchandise, titled the 'World Circuit' collection.
The Australian driver's official website unveiled the first phase of the new apparel line this morning. Marketed as a tribute to the global nature of the F1 calendar, the line is described as encompassing "a season's worth of destinations, in one collection - burgundy, blue, off-white and green, start to finish."
The initial drop features an off-white T-shirt for £34.99, a burgundy quarter-zip for £64.99, a rugby shirt for £64.99, a cropped T-shirt for £29.99, a blue and white layered T-shirt for £44.99, a retro-style race jacket for £124.99, a tote bag for £19.99 and a bag charm for £14.99.
Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the new merchandise line, with many applauding the 25-year-old for the pricing.
"It's actually not bad pricing at all," one fan commented on Reddit, while another responded: "This is actually very general pricing for most clothing stores in Australia. I expected everything to be over 200."
Another fan added: "The prices are good. Genuinely the designs are kinda unique and it's pretty clearly Piastri merch too - so it's not like just a generic plain tee with OP81. Man of the people?"
"I like subtle branding on clothing, especially if it’s stylish or cute, so I quite like this (and his other) collection. Maybe it’s because I’ll probably never be able to go to a race, so I want to be able to wear it on an everyday basis. Merch that is too bold has never quite appealed to me, so I quite like this collection," someone else posted.
Further reactions included: "Very late ‘90s/early ‘00s coded," and "This style is actually quite trendy right now. Especially I can imagine it worn a bit oversize with low-waist baggy jeans. The rugby shirt and layered T-shirt in particular are styles I see a lot nowadays."
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