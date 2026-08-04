Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Casey Stoner urges Pedro Acosta to be more patient in MotoGP

MotoGP
British GP
Casey Stoner urges Pedro Acosta to be more patient in MotoGP

'I saw him lie down and pass out' - Julien Ingrassia recounts shocking WRC Finland crash with Sebastien Ogier

WRC
Rally Finland
'I saw him lie down and pass out' - Julien Ingrassia recounts shocking WRC Finland crash with Sebastien Ogier

Grasser confirms second Lamborghini for Nurburgring: Who will be in the cockpit?

DTM
Nurburgring
Grasser confirms second Lamborghini for Nurburgring: Who will be in the cockpit?

The last person you should ask about F1 TV graphics is George Lucas

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
The last person you should ask about F1 TV graphics is George Lucas

FIA criticised by former driver for failing to act sooner on 2026 F1 rules

Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
FIA criticised by former driver for failing to act sooner on 2026 F1 rules

George Russell urged to rediscover "flow state" in F1 title chase

Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
George Russell urged to rediscover "flow state" in F1 title chase

Audi performing better than expected in F1 2026 - Allan McNish

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Audi performing better than expected in F1 2026 - Allan McNish

Otmar Szafnauer blames Aston Martin's F1 struggles on five-year problem

Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Otmar Szafnauer blames Aston Martin's F1 struggles on five-year problem
Formula 1 Hungaroring Pirelli test

Otmar Szafnauer blames Aston Martin's F1 struggles on five-year problem

Otmar Szafnauer believes Aston Martin’s current F1 struggles stem from years of impatience and frequent personnel changes

Lydia Mee
Published:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Former Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer has suggested that the root cause of the team's current Formula 1 struggles can be traced back five years.

Speaking on the High Performance Racing podcast alongside broadcaster Jake Humphrey and former Ferrari race engineer Rob Smedley, Szafnauer discussed the Silverstone outfit's trajectory under the ownership of Lawrence Stroll.

Despite staggering investment in infrastructure, including a state-of-the-art campus and wind tunnel, a new power unit partnership with Honda, and some high-profile signings such as Adrian Newey, Aston Martin has found itself battling against major issues in 2026.

When asked by Humphrey when the current issues began, Szafnauer said: "I think Lawrence has owned the team for eight years now. You've got to go back five years.

"For me, the mess comes from wanting success too quickly in Formula 1. And wanting success too quickly and not being patient means you get personnel turnover too quickly. And the most successful teams are the stable ones."

Otmar Szafnauer

Otmar Szafnauer

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Szafnauer, who led the team through its Force India and Racing Point eras before leaving the role in early 2022 to move to Alpine, pointed to the success of other teams. "That's what Toto [Wolff] and Mercedes have now - stability of personnel. That's what Red Bull had when they were winning, and Ferrari was the same under Ross [Brawn]," he added.

While Aston Martin introduced an extensive upgrade package at the Hungarian Grand Prix, it still has some way to go to bridge the gap to its rivals after a difficult start to the season.

The Stroll-owned team currently sits 10th in the constructors' championship with one point, scored by two-time champion Fernando Alonso at the Monaco Grand Prix when several other drivers were handed penalties. It sits only ahead of the newly formed Cadillac F1 Team in 11th and is 10 points behind Williams in ninth.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article James Vowles explains cause of Carlos Sainz's Oscar Piastri Hungarian GP clash
Next article Audi performing better than expected in F1 2026 - Allan McNish

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

FIA criticised by former driver for failing to act sooner on 2026 F1 rules

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
FIA criticised by former driver for failing to act sooner on 2026 F1 rules

George Russell urged to rediscover "flow state" in F1 title chase

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
George Russell urged to rediscover "flow state" in F1 title chase

James Vowles explains cause of Carlos Sainz's Oscar Piastri Hungarian GP clash

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
James Vowles explains cause of Carlos Sainz's Oscar Piastri Hungarian GP clash
More from
Aston Martin Racing

Oliver Bearman responds to Aston Martin rumours with clear Ferrari message

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Oliver Bearman responds to Aston Martin rumours with clear Ferrari message

Aston Martin backed to transform F1 fortunes over next two years by former driver

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Aston Martin backed to transform F1 fortunes over next two years by former driver

The expectation on Aston Martin's shoulders as it prepares to debut its Hungarian GP updates

Formula 1
Belgian GP
The expectation on Aston Martin's shoulders as it prepares to debut its Hungarian GP updates

Latest news

Casey Stoner urges Pedro Acosta to be more patient in MotoGP

MotoGP
British GP
Casey Stoner urges Pedro Acosta to be more patient in MotoGP

'I saw him lie down and pass out' - Julien Ingrassia recounts shocking WRC Finland crash with Sebastien Ogier

WRC
Rally Finland
'I saw him lie down and pass out' - Julien Ingrassia recounts shocking WRC Finland crash with Sebastien Ogier

Grasser confirms second Lamborghini for Nurburgring: Who will be in the cockpit?

DTM
Nurburgring
Grasser confirms second Lamborghini for Nurburgring: Who will be in the cockpit?

The last person you should ask about F1 TV graphics is George Lucas

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
The last person you should ask about F1 TV graphics is George Lucas

Feature

Discover prime content

The last person you should ask about F1 TV graphics is George Lucas

Formula 1
By Stuart Codling
The last person you should ask about F1 TV graphics is George Lucas

Why F1 still owns only one grand prix

Formula 1
By Jennifer Frisinger
Why F1 still owns only one grand prix

Helping McLaren’s greats go faster for 40 years

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Helping McLaren’s greats go faster for 40 years

The deep and lasting significance of the McLaren MP4/4’s forgotten older brother

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
The deep and lasting significance of the McLaren MP4/4’s forgotten older brother
View more