Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Allan McNish reveals qualities that give Gabriel Bortoleto “a lot of potential”

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Allan McNish reveals qualities that give Gabriel Bortoleto “a lot of potential”

Rob Smedley reveals why he turned down F1 team principal roles

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Rob Smedley reveals why he turned down F1 team principal roles

What makes Honda's F1 project completely different from its Red Bull years

Formula 1
Dutch GP
What makes Honda's F1 project completely different from its Red Bull years

Otmar Szafnauer opens door to F1 comeback but hints at different role

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Otmar Szafnauer opens door to F1 comeback but hints at different role

Arvid Lindblad opens up on Liam Lawson relationship at Racing Bulls

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Arvid Lindblad opens up on Liam Lawson relationship at Racing Bulls

The biggest driver transfers in F1 history

Formula 1
The biggest driver transfers in F1 history

Aided by Mother Nature, Kyle Larson returns to Iowa to win Knoxville Nationals

Sprint Car
Aided by Mother Nature, Kyle Larson returns to Iowa to win Knoxville Nationals

How Mahindra missed out on London win but capped its best Formula E season yet

Formula E
London ePrix II
How Mahindra missed out on London win but capped its best Formula E season yet
Formula 1 Dutch GP

Otmar Szafnauer opens door to F1 comeback but hints at different role

Otmar Szafnauer remains open to a Formula 1 comeback

Lydia Mee
Published:
Otmar Szafnauer

Otmar Szafnauer

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Former Force India, Aston Martin and Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer has revealed he remains open to a Formula 1 comeback, though he says any potential return to the paddock might not be in a team principal role.

Szafnauer, who spent over a decade leading the Silverstone outfit through its Force India and Racing Point eras before leaving Aston Martin to become team principal at Alpine, discussed his future on the High Performance Racing podcast.

"It does fulfil a lot," the 62-year-old said of the podcast. "But what I miss is the competitive nature of Formula 1. What I don't miss is the travel and some of the other stuff.

"But if I can be of value to improve a team or build a team... But it's got to be at the right level, and I've got to add value, not necessarily team principal because I've been there, done that.

"And it seems like nowadays the team principals are more ex-race engineers."

He added: "And for me, some of the race engineers, not all of them, with all due respect, have different types of skills than what I think is required for a successful team principal."

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal, Alpine F1 Team

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal, Alpine F1 Team

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images

Reflecting on his exit from Aston Martin following the arrival of Martin Whitmarsh as group CEO, he warned against diluted leadership structures.

"I was CEO and team principal. He came in as group CEO," Szafnauer said. "And within weeks he took most of my responsibilities, about 80% of them. He said, 'You can do this 20% stuff at the track,' and I'm thinking you can't have two popes."

Since his exit from Alpine after the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix, Szafnauer has joined co-hosts Jake Humphrey and Rob Smedley on the High Performance Racing podcast. He has also become CEO of Van Amersfoort Racing and launched the EventR app.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Arvid Lindblad opens up on Liam Lawson relationship at Racing Bulls
Next article What makes Honda's F1 project completely different from its Red Bull years

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Rob Smedley reveals why he turned down F1 team principal roles

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Rob Smedley reveals why he turned down F1 team principal roles

Arvid Lindblad opens up on Liam Lawson relationship at Racing Bulls

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Arvid Lindblad opens up on Liam Lawson relationship at Racing Bulls

Mercedes no longer needs Max Verstappen, says Guenther Steiner

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Mercedes no longer needs Max Verstappen, says Guenther Steiner

Latest news

Allan McNish reveals qualities that give Gabriel Bortoleto “a lot of potential”

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Allan McNish reveals qualities that give Gabriel Bortoleto “a lot of potential”

Rob Smedley reveals why he turned down F1 team principal roles

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Rob Smedley reveals why he turned down F1 team principal roles

What makes Honda's F1 project completely different from its Red Bull years

Formula 1
Dutch GP
What makes Honda's F1 project completely different from its Red Bull years

Otmar Szafnauer opens door to F1 comeback but hints at different role

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Otmar Szafnauer opens door to F1 comeback but hints at different role

Feature

Discover prime content

Could McLaren follow Red Bull’s path with its own F1 engine – and should it?

Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Ronald Vording
Could McLaren follow Red Bull’s path with its own F1 engine – and should it?

Top 10 rookie seasons in F1

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 rookie seasons in F1

Why F1 shouldn’t be hiding its most interesting characters

Formula 1
By Oleg Karpov
Why F1 shouldn’t be hiding its most interesting characters

100 not out: Alex Albon on Williams’s desire to atone for its 2026 struggles

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
100 not out: Alex Albon on Williams’s desire to atone for its 2026 struggles
View more