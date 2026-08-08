Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Ollie Bearman opens up on emotional Ayrton Senna Lotus F1 drive: "Very powerful moment"

Formula 1
Ollie Bearman opens up on emotional Ayrton Senna Lotus F1 drive: "Very powerful moment"

MotoGP British GP: Jorge Martin leads Aprilia front-row lockout in qualifying

MotoGP
British GP
MotoGP British GP: Jorge Martin leads Aprilia front-row lockout in qualifying

"Everyone was happy except him" – Franco Colapinto shares telling Flavio Briatore anecdote

Formula 1
"Everyone was happy except him" – Franco Colapinto shares telling Flavio Briatore anecdote

James Vowles reveals Williams F1 cost cap struggle amid facility overhaul

Formula 1
James Vowles reveals Williams F1 cost cap struggle amid facility overhaul

Otmar Szafnauer reveals how Toto Wolff helped create Force India's famous pink F1 era

Formula 1
Otmar Szafnauer reveals how Toto Wolff helped create Force India's famous pink F1 era

Ferrari staff see Michael Schumacher similarities in Lewis Hamilton, says former engineer

Formula 1
Ferrari staff see Michael Schumacher similarities in Lewis Hamilton, says former engineer

Franco Colapinto leaves fans in stitches with "Passenger Princess" driving lesson

Formula 1
Franco Colapinto leaves fans in stitches with "Passenger Princess" driving lesson

F1 2026 mid-season grades: Williams takes shocking step backwards

Formula 1
F1 2026 mid-season grades: Williams takes shocking step backwards
Formula 1

Otmar Szafnauer reveals how Toto Wolff helped create Force India's famous pink F1 era

Otmar Szafnauer has revealed how BWT’s rejected Mercedes sponsorship proposal led to Force India adopting F1's famous pink livery

Lydia Mee
Published:
Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM10, leads Sergio Perez, Force India VJM10

Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM10, leads Sergio Perez, Force India VJM10

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images via Getty Images

Otmar Szafnauer has revealed the fascinating origin story behind Formula 1's famous pink livery, sharing that Best Water Technology (BWT) initially approached Mercedes for a sponsorship deal before being turned away by the Brackley outfit's board.

The former team boss, who oversaw the Silverstone-based Force India and, later, Racing Point squads during their vibrant pink era, shed light on the negotiations during an episode of the High Performance Racing podcast.

According to Szafnauer, BWT CEO Andreas Weissenbacher originally chose the striking pink colour scheme after attending a water technology trade show in Frankfurt. Realising that nearly every rival water filtration company used blue branding, Weissenbacher decided that pink was a way to genuinely stand out.

BWT initially knocked on the door of the reigning world champion at the time, Mercedes. "The Mercedes board said, 'We’re the silver arrows, not the pink arrows,'" Szafnauer recounted. "They started talking about making them the pink arrows and Mercedes finally said no."

However, rather than letting a lucrative sponsor walk away from Formula 1 entirely, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff sent BWT Szafnauer's way.

"Toto said, 'Well, instead of you just leaving Formula 1, how about you go talk to Otmar? I’m sure he’ll do it for you,'" Szafnauer revealed.

Andrew Green, Sahara Force India F1 Technical Director, Nikita Mazepin, Sahara Force India F1, Esteban Ocon, Sahara Force India F1, Sergio Perez, Sahara Force India and Otmar Szafnauer, Sahara Force India Formula One Team Chief Operating Officer

Andrew Green, Sahara Force India F1 Technical Director, Nikita Mazepin, Sahara Force India F1, Esteban Ocon, Sahara Force India F1, Sergio Perez, Sahara Force India and Otmar Szafnauer, Sahara Force India Formula One Team Chief Operating Officer

Photo by: Sahara Force India F1

Szafnauer confirmed that Wolff did not take a financial cut for facilitating the introduction, though he joked that he did buy the Mercedes chief a meal as a thank-you.

He added: "Within two weeks of talking to Andreas, I had to decide. We hadn’t signed the contract yet, he had paid us no money, and I had to decide whether to paint the cars pink for Melbourne or not.

"I rolled the dice, took a gamble on him because I thought to myself, 'If we go there with pink cars and then they don't pay, [team owner] Vijay Mallya is not going to be very happy.' If we got rid of the Indian flag to make the cars pink, and now no money. But Andreas was true to his word, paid, and that’s where all the pink cars started."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Ferrari staff see Michael Schumacher similarities in Lewis Hamilton, says former engineer
Next article James Vowles reveals Williams F1 cost cap struggle amid facility overhaul

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Ollie Bearman opens up on emotional Ayrton Senna Lotus F1 drive: "Very powerful moment"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Ollie Bearman opens up on emotional Ayrton Senna Lotus F1 drive: "Very powerful moment"

James Vowles reveals Williams F1 cost cap struggle amid facility overhaul

Formula 1
Formula 1
James Vowles reveals Williams F1 cost cap struggle amid facility overhaul

Ferrari staff see Michael Schumacher similarities in Lewis Hamilton, says former engineer

Formula 1
Formula 1
Ferrari staff see Michael Schumacher similarities in Lewis Hamilton, says former engineer
More from
Mercedes

Clark, Senna, Antonelli – How the grand chelem age record has evolved

Formula 1
Clark, Senna, Antonelli – How the grand chelem age record has evolved

Emerson Fittipaldi explains why Kimi Antonelli-George Russell battle is good for F1

Formula 1
Formula 1
Emerson Fittipaldi explains why Kimi Antonelli-George Russell battle is good for F1

The shocking aspect to Kimi Antonelli's rapid F1 title-contending transformation

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
The shocking aspect to Kimi Antonelli's rapid F1 title-contending transformation

Latest news

Ollie Bearman opens up on emotional Ayrton Senna Lotus F1 drive: "Very powerful moment"

Formula 1
Ollie Bearman opens up on emotional Ayrton Senna Lotus F1 drive: "Very powerful moment"

MotoGP British GP: Jorge Martin leads Aprilia front-row lockout in qualifying

MotoGP
British GP
MotoGP British GP: Jorge Martin leads Aprilia front-row lockout in qualifying

"Everyone was happy except him" – Franco Colapinto shares telling Flavio Briatore anecdote

Formula 1
"Everyone was happy except him" – Franco Colapinto shares telling Flavio Briatore anecdote

James Vowles reveals Williams F1 cost cap struggle amid facility overhaul

Formula 1
James Vowles reveals Williams F1 cost cap struggle amid facility overhaul

Feature

Discover prime content

Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at

Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Stuart Codling
Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at

Why Aston Martin is a better destination on the F1 driver market than it seems

Formula 1
By Ronald Vording
Why Aston Martin is a better destination on the F1 driver market than it seems

How the McLaren MP4/8B's engine blow-up changed F1 history

Formula 1
By Gary Watkins
How the McLaren MP4/8B's engine blow-up changed F1 history

The novelty of Cadillac is starting to wear off - but that's a compliment

Formula 1
By Filip Cleeren
The novelty of Cadillac is starting to wear off - but that's a compliment
View more