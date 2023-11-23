Subscribe
Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP
News

O'Ward added to McLaren's F1 reserve driver pool

McLaren has added IndyCar racer Pato O’Ward to its pool of Formula 1 reserve drivers for the 2024 season to replace Alex Palou, who is being sued by the company.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated
Pato O'Ward, McLaren IndyCar Driver

O'Ward will contest FP1 at this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix season finale in place of Lando Norris, with McLaren complying with FIA regulations by running a rookie driver in both of its cars.

But that will be the only change McLaren has to field for a practice session this year since Oscar Piastri, completing his maiden F1 season, qualified as a rookie for the opening Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs.

O'Ward, who finished fourth in the 2023 IndyCar standings for the Arrow McLaren team, also contested FP1 in Abu Dhabi last season where he was 18th fastest, having only completed 22 laps due to a technical fault.

The Mexican will also remain at the Yas Marina circuit to conduct the post-race test next week.

McLaren F1 team principal Andrea Stella said: "Pato had an impressive season in the IndyCar Series and has performed well in his driver development tests, so it felt natural to take this next step now he's eligible for an FIA superlicence.

"With the expansive calendar, it's prudent to ensure we have a wide pool of drivers that we can call upon if required. We look forward to seeing him progress in this new role."

O'Ward in FP1 action for McLaren in Abu Dhabi 2022

Photo by: Motorsport Images

O'Ward in FP1 action for McLaren in Abu Dhabi 2022

Owing to an agreement with power unit supplier Mercedes, McLaren can also call upon the Three-Pointed Star's reserve Mick Schumacher, who will remain in his F1 role in 2024 while he contests the World Endurance Championship for Alpine.

This season, McLaren has also been able to use Aston Martin (also a Mercedes customer) reserves Stoffel Vandoorne and Felipe Drugovich.

O'Ward added: "I've spent a lot of time with the F1 team having driven previously in free practice and taken part in a few tests.

"I've always said it's never a bad day when you get to jump into an F1 car, so I look forward to joining the reserve driver pool for next year alongside my driving duties with Arrow McLaren."

O'Ward effectively replaces two-time IndyCar champion Palou as a reserve as the McLaren Racing company has sued the Spaniard for prematurely cutting ties in a case rumoured to be worth over $ 20 million.

McLaren and Chip Ganassi Racing driver Palou agreed a contract for 2024, but the driver reneged on this.

Reputedly, a McLaren deal would have given Palou a route to a full-time F1 seat, but this was then effectively closed off due to the impressive rookie performances from Piastri, who has since signed a new contract that will keep him at the team until the end of 2026.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Norris doesn’t blame F1 Las Vegas track for accident
Next article Audi brand will not be part of new Sauber F1 identity from 2024
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
Hamilton claims Horner texted first over possible 2024 Red Bull F1 seat

Hamilton claims Horner texted first over possible 2024 Red Bull F1 seat

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Hamilton claims Horner texted first over possible 2024 Red Bull F1 seat Hamilton claims Horner texted first over possible 2024 Red Bull F1 seat

F1 drivers say oil on track created "unacceptable" conditions at Vegas GP start

F1 drivers say oil on track created "unacceptable" conditions at Vegas GP start

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

F1 drivers say oil on track created "unacceptable" conditions at Vegas GP start F1 drivers say oil on track created "unacceptable" conditions at Vegas GP start

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

More from
Pato O'Ward
O’Ward, Rossi impressed by McLaren’s “massive step forward”

O’Ward, Rossi impressed by McLaren’s “massive step forward”

IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis

O’Ward, Rossi impressed by McLaren’s “massive step forward” O’Ward, Rossi impressed by McLaren’s “massive step forward”

O’Ward “on wrong strategy… That’s the roll of the dice”

O’Ward “on wrong strategy… That’s the roll of the dice”

IndyCar
Birmingham

O’Ward “on wrong strategy… That’s the roll of the dice” O’Ward “on wrong strategy… That’s the roll of the dice”

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

McLaren
More from
McLaren
Norris doesn’t blame F1 Las Vegas track for accident

Norris doesn’t blame F1 Las Vegas track for accident

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Norris doesn’t blame F1 Las Vegas track for accident Norris doesn’t blame F1 Las Vegas track for accident

McLaren: Addressing F1 low-downforce phenomenon now a priority

McLaren: Addressing F1 low-downforce phenomenon now a priority

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

McLaren: Addressing F1 low-downforce phenomenon now a priority McLaren: Addressing F1 low-downforce phenomenon now a priority

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Latest news

Martin: No answers yet from Michelin after Qatar MotoGP problems

Martin: No answers yet from Michelin after Qatar MotoGP problems

MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP

Martin: No answers yet from Michelin after Qatar MotoGP problems Martin: No answers yet from Michelin after Qatar MotoGP problems

Di Giannantonio now has "a little more chance" to stay on 2024 MotoGP grid

Di Giannantonio now has "a little more chance" to stay on 2024 MotoGP grid

MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP

Di Giannantonio now has "a little more chance" to stay on 2024 MotoGP grid Di Giannantonio now has "a little more chance" to stay on 2024 MotoGP grid

Marquez "cannot try any crazy things" in final weekend as Honda MotoGP rider

Marquez "cannot try any crazy things" in final weekend as Honda MotoGP rider

MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP

Marquez "cannot try any crazy things" in final weekend as Honda MotoGP rider Marquez "cannot try any crazy things" in final weekend as Honda MotoGP rider

Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC

Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC

Prime
Prime
WEC WEC

Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC

How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1

How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1 How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1

The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale

The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale

What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better

What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better

Las Vegas Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Las Vegas Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Las Vegas Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe