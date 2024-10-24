Pato O'Ward's personal guide to the best Mexico City has to offer

The reception that Pato O'Ward has received at the Mexican Grand Prix might make one believe the 25-year-old was lining up on the F1 grid alongside the likes of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Rather, the Arrow McLaren IndyCar driver has resonated so strongly with motorsport fans in his home country that he receives a hero's welcome upon arrival in Mexico City.

His promotion to McLaren reserve driver, and the announcement that he'll jump behind the wheel during FP1 at this weekend's race, has only heightened the fervor around the Monterrey-born athlete. We caught up with O'Ward earlier this month to discover some of his must-do recommendations in Mexico's capital.

Coyoacan district street scene in Mexico City Photo by: Getty Images

Eat

O'Ward has one rule when it comes to tacos: street vendors are king. "Any taco stand that you see on the street will be good," he said. "It doesn't matter what the name is or what [they sell], any street taco stand will be phenomenal." As for his order? "Tacos al pastor," O'Ward said, noting that he also likes gorditas with beans and cheese.

If you're looking for a more traditional dining experience, O'Ward shared two of his go-to haunts. "There's a restaurant called Sylvestre, which is wonderful," he said of the rooftop hot spot serving up fine fare. "There's also a restaurant called La Unica which has very, very good Mexican food."

Drink

O'Ward isn't a big drinker, but there's one beverage he recommends to anyone visiting Mexico. "In any restaurant that you go to, after you're done with you meal, order a carajillo," he said. The cocktail is a simple concoction traditionally made from a Spanish liqueur called Licor 43 and a shot of espresso.

"It's wonderful. It's kind of like an espresso martini, but Latin style because they have them in Brazil and Argentina as well," he went on. "I highly recommend trying it in pretty much any restaurant that you're at."

Picture of a Mexican typical drink called carajillo Photo by: Getty Images

Explore

When O'Ward isn't at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez during the Mexican Grand Prix weekend, he spends most of his time in one area: Polanco. The opulent, artistic neighborhood boasts art galleries, luxury shopping, and high-end restaurants in the city's northwest.

"You can actually walk around and not feel like you have to be looking everywhere," he explained. "I don't leave that area to be honest. I just go to the track and then walk around Polanco and go to the restaurants ... there's probably concerts and parties going on but I like my nine hours of sleep too much so I don't really go out."

Although O'Ward prioritizes his rest, he revealed he's also a fan of the nearby Soho House, which opened last September. "It's a beautiful facility ... I recently ran into Peso Pluma there," he said of the 25-year-old singer and rapper. "There's a lot of Mexican celebrities you might run into."

Travel

For F1 fans with a bit of extra time on their hands, O'Ward recommends heading west to the pristine sandy beaches of the private peninsula, Punta Mita. "It's beautiful, and a very peaceful, very nice area," he went on. "It's a bit like Cabo [San Lucas] but less touristy."