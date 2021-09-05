Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mercedes facing "odd" struggles through banked Turn 3 at Zandvoort
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Perez and Latifi set for F1 Dutch GP pitlane starts

By:

Sergio Perez and Nicholas Latifi are set to start Formula 1's Dutch Grand Prix from the pitlane after their teams made changes to the specification of their cars overnight.

Perez and Latifi set for F1 Dutch GP pitlane starts

Perez had a disastrous qualifying session on Saturday, failing to get round at the end of Q1 to start his final lap.

That left him in 16th and, as reported last night, the team quickly decided to give him a new power unit, so that he would have a fresh one in the pool heading to Monza.

However, it has now emerged via FIA documentation that the energy store is of a different specification. A Honda spokesperson declined to give any further information, beyond noting that the reasons behind the change were "nothing special."

A change of specification triggers a pitlane start, and thus the team has also taken the opportunity to make set-up changes in an effort to help Perez make progress from the back of the field.

Asked after qualifying about his prospects, Perez noted: "I think we are facing a race that no-one really knows what to expect. There are a lot of things that could happen coming up. Let's see what happens in the coming race.

"It's certainly a circuit that demands a lot from the drivers. So anything would be possible tomorrow. It will be hard to overtake, it will be hard to follow, but we'll just have to do a race as good as possible."

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Latifi qualified 14th after his Q2 session was ended early by a heavy crash. Given the nature of the impact it was evident that the gearbox might be damaged, and the FIA has confirmed that it has been changed.

That triggers a five-place penalty, but it is trumped by a change of front wing specification that means that the Williams driver also has to start from the pitlane.

Asked by Motorsport.com about the accident, Latifi said: "I said I had nothing to lose and went for it on the rest of the lap when is saw I was improving and just misjudged the turn-in point at Turn 8 and went on the grass. It would be surprised if we didn't have to change [the gearbox] the way the impact was."

From Latifi's original spot back, Yuki Tsunoda will start from 14th, ahead of Sebastian Vettel, Robert Kubica, with the Haas duo of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin in 17th and 18th.

Read Also:

shares
comments
Mercedes facing "odd" struggles through banked Turn 3 at Zandvoort

Previous article

Mercedes facing "odd" struggles through banked Turn 3 at Zandvoort
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Aston Martin rubbishes Alonso F1 offer rumours

19 h
2
Formula 1

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

3
Formula 1

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

6 h
4
Supercars

First December weekend firming for Bathurst 1000

5
Formula 1

Perez and Latifi set for F1 Dutch GP pitlane starts

59 min
Latest news
Perez and Latifi set for F1 Dutch GP pitlane starts
Formula 1

Perez and Latifi set for F1 Dutch GP pitlane starts

59m
Mercedes facing "odd" struggles through banked Turn 3 at Zandvoort
Formula 1

Mercedes facing "odd" struggles through banked Turn 3 at Zandvoort

1 h
Steiner: Neither Haas driver to blame for latest falling out
Formula 1

Steiner: Neither Haas driver to blame for latest falling out

1 h
Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID when Alfa called
Formula 1

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID when Alfa called

2 h
The decade-long wait for a Dutch hero's F1 comeback
Formula 1

The decade-long wait for a Dutch hero's F1 comeback

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Verstappen edges Hamilton in thrilling Dutch GP qualifying 00:51
Formula 1
19 h

Formula 1: Verstappen edges Hamilton in thrilling Dutch GP qualifying

Starting Grid for the Dutch Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
21 h

Starting Grid for the Dutch Grand Prix

Formula 1: Raikkonen out of Dutch Grand Prix due to COVID 04:41
Formula 1
Sep 4, 2021

Formula 1: Raikkonen out of Dutch Grand Prix due to COVID

Coulthard: 04:54
Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021

Coulthard: "Zandvoort is made for a driver like Verstappen"

Kimi Räikkönen through the years 02:26
Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021

Kimi Räikkönen through the years

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID when Alfa called Dutch GP
Formula 1

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID when Alfa called

The decade-long wait for a Dutch hero's F1 comeback
Formula 1

The decade-long wait for a Dutch hero's F1 comeback

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime
IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Trending Today

Aston Martin rubbishes Alonso F1 offer rumours
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin rubbishes Alonso F1 offer rumours

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

First December weekend firming for Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars

First December weekend firming for Bathurst 1000

Perez and Latifi set for F1 Dutch GP pitlane starts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez and Latifi set for F1 Dutch GP pitlane starts

Mercedes facing "odd" struggles through banked Turn 3 at Zandvoort
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes facing "odd" struggles through banked Turn 3 at Zandvoort

Mercedes happy to work with Albon as long as Red Bull releases him
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes happy to work with Albon as long as Red Bull releases him

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Prime

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Amid mounting speculation linking Nyck de Vries and Alex Albon to seats at Williams next year, the team is now in a position of strength in the driver market that it has not occupied for many years. Whichever way the team decides to go will have significant ramifications for teams and drivers elsewhere

Formula 1
3 h
How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams Prime

How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams

Exciting as the Formula 1 title battle is right now, things are getting even more fraught behind the scenes. BEN EDWARDS looks at the difficult decisions being made as the teams pivot towards a new ruleset

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2021
Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win Prime

Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win

Max Verstappen may not have grabbed the headlines during Friday practice on Formula 1’s return to Zandvoort, but there was no hiding the Red Bull driver's pace ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. The home favourite will now face the test of delivering on a few more critical calls to give the Orange Army a race to remember

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021
How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Prime

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Mick Schumacher isn’t the only ‘son of’ to reach F1, but he’s done so in the absence of his father in recent years. Step forward Sebastian Vettel: a fan of Michael growing up, mentored by him, and now acting as ‘big brother’ to Mick. Oleg Karpov explains the four-time world champion's role in settling Schumacher Jr into the big leagues.

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021
The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas  Prime

The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2021
Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Prime

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Kimi Raikkonen will finally hang up his helmet at the end of the current Formula 1 season. The Finn has had an unconventional motorsport career, and though the wins and podiums have long since dried up, Raikkonen's decision to call time on his F1 tenure has come at the right moment

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Prime

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix will go down as a dark moment in Formula 1 history. But there were a few bright spots amongst all the doom and gloom. One concerned one of motorsport’s most-storied squads, which is also providing a feel-good factor to 2021 overall.

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Prime

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

OPINION: Formula 1's controversial decision to call a result after the Belgian GP that never got going due to persistently poor weather was good news for George Russell, as he scored a shock maiden podium. But the Williams driver aside, there were plenty who lost out as a result of Spa's washout - not least F1 itself

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2021

Latest news

Perez and Latifi set for F1 Dutch GP pitlane starts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez and Latifi set for F1 Dutch GP pitlane starts

Mercedes facing "odd" struggles through banked Turn 3 at Zandvoort
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes facing "odd" struggles through banked Turn 3 at Zandvoort

Steiner: Neither Haas driver to blame for latest falling out
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: Neither Haas driver to blame for latest falling out

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID when Alfa called
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID when Alfa called

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.