Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ocon explains why he wants Schumacher at Alpine for 2023 Next / Norris rubbishes supposed rift with McLaren F1 teammate Ricciardo
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Perez and Verstappen to continue running different F1 floors

Sergio Perez will continue to run a different floor to teammate Max Verstappen, with Red Bull seeking further answers about its RB18 Formula 1 car.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Perez and Verstappen to continue running different F1 floors

The Mexican ran the alternative specification at last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix and struggled to match the pace of his teammate, who charged to victory from 14th on the grid.

The Perez floor specification is a new design direction that Red Bull originally trialled with Verstappen at the British and Austrian Grands Prix before it was briefly abandoned.

The floor features a design solution similar to Ferrari’s, with a cut-out on the floor’s edge and a tongue-like section jutting out from it.

Verstappen is believed to not be a fan of the new floor and went back to the original spec – but Red Bull wants Perez to continue trialling it so it can get further data on it.

Asked by Motorsport.com about he and Verstappen diverging on their floors, Perez said: “We just have different floors for now. We're going to have this floor for the next few events. And yeah, we will try to get a better read.”

Red Bull’s decision to keep Perez on the latest spec floor comes with the Mexican seeking answers as to why he has been unable to match Verstappen in recent races.

The direction of car development appears to have moved the RB18 towards a balance that better suits Verstappen, and Perez says things are no longer easy for him.

“I think in the beginning, I was more comfortable,” he explained. “I could feel like every time I came to a weekend in FP1, I was already easily happily with the balance, and things were coming natural.

“As the season progressed it feels like it has become harder and harder. Every weekend, I have to really go deep into the analysis. And yeah, I am not as comfortable as I was with the car before.”

Asked if he was struggling with the excessively loose rear end problem that Verstappen’s previous teammates have battled, he said: “It's a little bit in that direction. Obviously the car has developed and has gone in a certain direction. But yeah, right now, my main focus is to make sure I'm able to do it on top of the car.”

Perez has spent time at Red Bull’s Milton Keynes factory this week trying to get a better handle on why Verstappen is so at one with the RB18 while he is enduring difficulties.

“He was super, super fast that last weekend: really, really strong,” he said. “I've been on the sim this week, trying to understand everything. And hopefully I'm able to get another gear on my on my side.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Ocon explains why he wants Schumacher at Alpine for 2023
Previous article

Ocon explains why he wants Schumacher at Alpine for 2023
Next article

Norris rubbishes supposed rift with McLaren F1 teammate Ricciardo

Norris rubbishes supposed rift with McLaren F1 teammate Ricciardo
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Piastri opens up on "upsetting" and "bizarre" Alpine F1 behaviour
Formula 1

Piastri opens up on "upsetting" and "bizarre" Alpine F1 behaviour

Mercedes and McLaren's Zandvoort F1 speed a surprise, admits Ferrari
Formula 1

Mercedes and McLaren's Zandvoort F1 speed a surprise, admits Ferrari

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off Prime
Formula 1

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Red Bull duo have not found "happy" place at Dutch GP Dutch GP
Formula 1

Red Bull duo have not found "happy" place at Dutch GP

Video evidence shows it was Verstappen’s tear-off in Leclerc’s brake duct Belgian GP
Formula 1

Video evidence shows it was Verstappen’s tear-off in Leclerc’s brake duct

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address French GP Prime
Formula 1

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull: Eau Rouge F1 compromises, not lightweight chassis, behind Spa form Belgian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull: Eau Rouge F1 compromises, not lightweight chassis, behind Spa form

Red Bull: Porsche 2026 F1 deal still not done
Formula 1

Red Bull: Porsche 2026 F1 deal still not done

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Prime
Formula 1

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Latest news

Piastri opens up on "upsetting" and "bizarre" Alpine F1 behaviour
Formula 1 Formula 1

Piastri opens up on "upsetting" and "bizarre" Alpine F1 behaviour

Oscar Piastri has revealed how "upsetting" it was that Alpine announced him as its 2023 Formula 1 driver, after he had told the squad he wouldn’t be racing for it.

Mercedes and McLaren's Zandvoort F1 speed a surprise, admits Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes and McLaren's Zandvoort F1 speed a surprise, admits Ferrari

The strong pace of Mercedes and McLaren at Formula 1’s Dutch Grand Prix has surprised Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Dutch GP: F1 technical images direct from the pit lane
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dutch GP: F1 technical images direct from the pit lane

Join us as we delve into the new and interesting technical features on display up and down the pit lane as teams prepare for the Dutch Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Red Bull duo have not found "happy" place at Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull duo have not found "happy" place at Dutch GP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez say they haven’t found a "happy" place with their Formula 1 car, after a difficult opening practice day for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
11 h
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off Prime

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault Prime

The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault

OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2022
The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa Prime

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2022
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa Prime

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Prime

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, Ben Edwards admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2022
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Prime

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.