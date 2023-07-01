Subscribe
Previous / F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen wins sprint race by 21s from Perez Next / How Norris "lost everything" in Austrian GP F1 sprint race
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Perez "didn't see" Verstappen in near-miss in Austria F1 sprint

Sergio Perez reckons he lost sight of Red Bull Formula 1 team-mate Max Verstappen to trigger their near-miss in the wet sprint race for the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix.

Matt Kew
By:

Saturday polesitter Verstappen complained of wheelspin off the line in the slippery conditions. This delay allowed Perez to dive up the inside into the Turn 1 right-hander.

But Perez’s tight line on entry forced him wide over the painted exit kerbs, which meant he lost traction and then appeared to drift back across the circuit to the inside.

That delay under acceleration allowed Verstappen to reel in his team-mate but as Perez moved more towards the right, the Dutch driver briefly clipped the grass to avoid contact.

Perez reckoned that, owing to the spray, he had not seen his team-mate in this moment.

Verstappen’s initial reaction over team radio was: “He pushed me off. What the f**k”.

At the end of the 24-lap race, he added: “The exit of Turn 1 was not really nice. That could have been a really big shunt. We need to have a chat about that. It was not OK.”

The pair then had a discussion in the safety car garage and seemed to come away with some clarity on the incident as neither stoked the battle in their parc ferme interviews.

Perez said he had been unable to see his team-mate but when he realised, handed back the position. The Mexican explained: “We had a good start.

“A bit of a fight with Max and that obviously gave a position to Nico [Hulkenberg] which he was very strong in the first few laps, so it was quite hard to get by him.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, the rest of the field at the start of the Sprint

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, the rest of the field at the start of the Sprint

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“I think Max was angry that I went into Turn 2, but I didn't see him there. I just had a very bad Turn 1, so I tried to protect but once I realised that he was there I opened up the door and gave the place back into Turn 2.

“But it is all fine. We just spoke about it. Even though we were 1-2, it was very bad the visibility out there."

Perez still led the opening lap into Turn 3 but lost time at the apex as his path was blocked by Verstappen, who struggled to slow the rear axle and ran deep into the corner.

That delay enabled Verstappen to seize the lead, which he extended through drying conditions to win the sprint race by 21.048s over Perez, who claimed the sizable gap was owed to him managing the intermediate tyres.

Verstappen’s take on the battle with Perez was: “It was a little bit of a hairy moment out of Turn 1 and of course when you get forced on to the grass,  it's very slippery.

“But we managed to keep the car under control and from there once we just did our race.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen wins sprint race by 21s from Perez

How Norris "lost everything" in Austrian GP F1 sprint race
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
FIA hands out 12 penalties for track limit offences after F1 Austrian GP

FIA hands out 12 penalties for track limit offences after F1 Austrian GP

Formula 1
Austrian GP

FIA hands out 12 penalties for track limit offences after F1 Austrian GP FIA hands out 12 penalties for track limit offences after F1 Austrian GP

FIA upholds Aston Martin protest, F1 Austrian GP results set to change

FIA upholds Aston Martin protest, F1 Austrian GP results set to change

Formula 1
Austrian GP

FIA upholds Aston Martin protest, F1 Austrian GP results set to change FIA upholds Aston Martin protest, F1 Austrian GP results set to change

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: "Totally unnecessary" to restart Spa race that claimed life of van 't Hoff

Verstappen: "Totally unnecessary" to restart Spa race that claimed life of van 't Hoff

Formula 1

Verstappen: "Totally unnecessary" to restart Spa race that claimed life of van 't Hoff Verstappen: "Totally unnecessary" to restart Spa race that claimed life of van 't Hoff

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

F1 drivers suggest Austria track limits fixes after qualifying infringements

F1 drivers suggest Austria track limits fixes after qualifying infringements

Formula 1
Austrian GP

F1 drivers suggest Austria track limits fixes after qualifying infringements F1 drivers suggest Austria track limits fixes after qualifying infringements

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Unwell Perez felt "very weak" during F1 Austrian GP weekend

Unwell Perez felt "very weak" during F1 Austrian GP weekend

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Unwell Perez felt "very weak" during F1 Austrian GP weekend Unwell Perez felt "very weak" during F1 Austrian GP weekend

Why Ferrari has glimmers of hope to be racing Red Bull in the Austrian GP

Why Ferrari has glimmers of hope to be racing Red Bull in the Austrian GP

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Why Ferrari has glimmers of hope to be racing Red Bull in the Austrian GP Why Ferrari has glimmers of hope to be racing Red Bull in the Austrian GP

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Latest news

Haley almost goes from last to first in near-upset at Chicago

Haley almost goes from last to first in near-upset at Chicago

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Haley almost goes from last to first in near-upset at Chicago Haley almost goes from last to first in near-upset at Chicago

Elliott: SVG will "tell all of his friends how bad we are"

Elliott: SVG will "tell all of his friends how bad we are"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Elliott: SVG will "tell all of his friends how bad we are" Elliott: SVG will "tell all of his friends how bad we are"

2023 NASCAR Cup Chicago Street race results

2023 NASCAR Cup Chicago Street race results

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

2023 NASCAR Cup Chicago Street race results 2023 NASCAR Cup Chicago Street race results

Shane van Gisbergen takes dramatic NASCAR Cup win on debut

Shane van Gisbergen takes dramatic NASCAR Cup win on debut

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Shane van Gisbergen takes dramatic NASCAR Cup win on debut Shane van Gisbergen takes dramatic NASCAR Cup win on debut

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jonathan Noble

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Tim Wright

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line? Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe